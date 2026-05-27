Avalue Launches Next-Generation APC-2146 and APC-2346 Industrial Panel PCs

Avalue announced the launch of the APC-2146 and APC-2346. Featuring 21.5 and 23.8-inch which are powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 125U processor platform.

ZHONGHE DIST., NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Launches Next-Generation APC-2146 and APC-2346 Industrial Panel PCsUpgraded AI Edge Computing Performance for Smart Retail, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation Applications(Press Release - May 27, 2026 ) – Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions, today announced the launch of its new industrial panel PCs, the APC-2146 and APC-2346. Featuring 21.5-inch and 23.8-inch Full HD displays respectively, the new systems are powered by the IntelCore™ Ultra 5 125U processor platform and integrate AI computing capability, fanless thermal architecture, and a slim industrial-grade design. The new APC series is designed to address diverse edge computing applications including smart retail, self-service kiosks, smart healthcare, and industrial automation.As AIoT and smart environments continue to evolve, demand for real-time data analytics, human-machine interaction, and AI edge inference is rapidly increasing. Combining Intel’s latest Meteor Lake Core™ Ultra platform with a highly integrated architecture and flexible expansion capabilities, the APC-2146 and APC-2346 help system integrators and enterprise customers accelerate intelligent deployments while delivering an ideal balance of performance, reliability, and space efficiency for modern edge computing environments.Powered by IntelCore™ Ultra Platform for Enhanced AI Edge ComputingThe APC-2146 and APC-2346 are equipped with the IntelCore™ Ultra 5 125U processor, leveraging the latest Meteor Lake architecture and integrated NPU AI engine to significantly enhance CPU and graphics performance. The systems are optimized for real-time data processing, intelligent image recognition, interactive digital applications, and AI edge inference workloads.Both models support up to 32GB DDR5 5600MHz memory and provide an M.2 Key E expansion interface for optional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, enabling high-speed wireless connectivity and IoT integration. The systems also support Windows 10, Windows 11, and Linux operating systems, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with existing hardware and software environments while shortening deployment timelines.Slim and Stylish Design with Industrial-Grade DurabilityThe APC series adopts a true-flat narrow bezel design with projected capacitive multi-touch technology (PCAP Touch), delivering an intuitive and responsive user experience while maintaining a modern aesthetic suitable for commercial and industrial environments alike.The APC-2146 features an ultra-slim profile of approximately 45.5 mm, while the APC-2346 measures approximately 49.5 mm in thickness. Both systems utilize a lightweight plastic chassis and fully enclosed fanless cooling design to reduce operational noise and minimize dust accumulation, making them ideal for high-dust, high-usage, or mission-critical environments requiring long-term stable operation. The front panel is IP65-rated for water and dust resistance, further enhancing system reliability and ease of maintenance.Dual Display Sizes for Diverse Deployment ScenariosTo accommodate different installation requirements and application environments, Avalue offers two mainstream display sizes:• APC-2146 (21.5-inch): Ideal for self-service kiosks, POS systems, medical carts, and interactive information terminals in space-constrained environments.• APC-2346 (23.8-inch): Provides a larger viewing area for digital signage, factory control systems, and large interactive interface applications.Both models offer comprehensive industrial I/O connectivity, including 2 x IntelGigabit Ethernet, 4 x USB 3.0, USB Type-C, HDMI, Audio Line-out / MIC-in, and 12~24V DC wide-range power input. The systems also support VESA mounting and stand accessories, enabling flexible deployment on walls, counters, machinery, and mobile medical carts.Expanding Presence in Smart Retail, Industrial Automation, and Healthcare MarketsFor smart retail and self-service applications, the APC series combines high-sensitivity multi-touch capability with high-speed wireless networking to deliver smoother interactive experiences while supporting backend data synchronization and cloud integration. As global retail industries continue transitioning toward contactless services and digital interaction, demand for self-service equipment is expected to grow steadily, positioning the APC-2146 and APC-2346 as powerful computing hubs for smart retail environments.In Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing environments, the APC series serves as an HMI interface and equipment monitoring platform, supporting real-time production monitoring, quality management, and equipment integration. Its fanless architecture, IP65 protection, and wide-range power input make it suitable for continuous operation in demanding industrial environments, helping improve production efficiency and equipment reliability.For smart healthcare applications, the APC series offers low-noise operation, easy maintenance, and high reliability, making it ideal for bedside information systems, nursing stations, mobile medical carts, and medical equipment interfaces to improve workflow efficiency and patient care quality.Continuing Commitment to Next-Generation Smart ApplicationsAvalue Technology has long been dedicated to industrial computing and embedded solutions, with continued investment in smart retail, smart healthcare, industrial automation, and AI edge computing platforms. The launch of the APC-2146 and APC-2346 not only demonstrates Avalue’s expertise in the industrial panel PC market, but also further strengthens its APC product lineup.Moving forward, Avalue Technology will continue integrating the latest Intel platform technologies with evolving market demands to deliver higher-performance, more intelligent, and more flexible industrial computing solutions, helping global customers embrace the next era of AIoT and smart applications.For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

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