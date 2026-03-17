Avalue Technology to Exhibit at Japan IT Week 2026

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology to Exhibit at Japan IT Week 2026Showcasing Industrial-Grade Computing Solutions for Edge AI, HPC, and AMRFocusing on AI Edge Computing and Embedded Systems to Power ApplicationsAvalue Technology (TPEx: 3479.TWO) will participate in the Japan IT Week 2026 exhibition, which will take place from April 8 to April 10, 2026, at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. At Booth W20-63, Avalue Technology will showcase a range of AI edge computing and embedded solutions. Avalue will focus on showcasing Edge AI, High Performance Computing (HPC), and Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) applications at this exhibition. Avalue provides system solutions that combine high-performance computing with industrial-grade reliability to help enterprises accelerate their smart and digital transformations.As AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing technologies continue to evolve, businesses in sectors such as smart manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation are demanding real-time data processing and intelligent decision-making capabilities. Avalue Technology has specialized in the industrial computer and embedded systems sectors for many years, continuously developing high-performance, stable hardware platforms that help customers deploy smart applications in harsh environments. At this year's Japan IT Week exhibition, Avalue will showcase board and system products combining Edge AI with industrial-grade computing architectures. These products provide flexible, efficient AI computing solutions for various industries.Regarding Edge AI computing platforms, Avalue will present a variety of industrial-grade Edge AI Box PCs and AI computing boards. These solutions are equipped with powerful computing capabilities and can perform real-time image recognition, AI inference, and equipment monitoring analysis at the edge. This significantly reduces cloud computing loads and improves system response times. These platforms are used in applications such as quality inspection in smart manufacturing, image analysis in smart retail, and traffic monitoring in smart transportation. For applications with high computational demands, Avalue will also present high-performance computing (HPC) solutions that support AI training and large-scale data processing with high-performance computing architectures and stable system designs. Avalue will also present its AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) computing platform, which can be integrated into smart logistics and smart factory environments. This platform helps enterprises improve automated transportation efficiency and optimize production processes.Avalue will showcase a variety of embedded products and vertical applications, including energy management and monitoring systems, industrial motherboards, rugged panel PCs, and smart locker application platforms. Featuring highly reliable designs and long lifecycles, these products meet the need for stable computing equipment and system integration in industries such as smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, retail, and transportation. By participating in Japan IT Week 2026, Avalue Technology hopes to share insights with global industry partners about the latest AI and edge computing technology trends. The company also aims to help customers build smarter, more efficient, and competitive industrial applications.Exhibition Information• Date: April 8-10, 2026• Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan• Booth: W20-63

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