Monday, May 25, 2026

CANADA, May 24 - Note: All times local 10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour a homebuilding site. Note for media: 10:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a brief media availability. Notes for media: Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. 2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Vancouver, Ken Sim. Closed to media

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