Prime Minister Carney to position Canada as an investment hub with visit to New York City

CANADA, May 24 - The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada’s new government is focused on what we can control. We are building at scale and speed – from major infrastructure projects to new defence industries – to catalyse $1 trillion in new investment in Canada over the next five years.

To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, will travel to New York City, United States of America, from May 27 to 28, 2026. In New York City, he will meet with investors, including top CEOs, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and capital managers to position Canada as a premier destination for new investment.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Economic Club of New York, where he will outline Canada’s new economic strategy and the progress made so far.

Canada has what the world wants. We are an energy superpower with vast deposits of critical minerals. We have one of the world’s most educated workforces, the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, and with our recent tax cuts, we are on track to make Canada the most tax-competitive country in the G7. As a result, foreign investment in Canada has reached its highest level in two decades.

In a more uncertain world, Canada is harnessing these strengths to build a stronger, more competitive, and more resilient economy for all.

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“Canada has what the world wants. We’re an energy superpower, and we’re catalysing unprecedented levels of new investment. That means more growth for our industries, opportunities for workers, and a stronger, more independent economy for all.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

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