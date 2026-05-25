NBEFC Launches Executive Function News, a Publication Dedicated Entirely to Executive Function and Neuroscience

Executive Function News, a new publication from NBEFC dedicated entirely to executive function and neuroscience.

National Board of Executive Function Certification Launches Executive Function News, a Publication Dedicated Entirely to Executive Function and Neuroscience

Executive Function News is a publication dedicated entirely to executive function and neuroscience. It's the home this field has needed, with articles written for those who live with it every day.” — Michele

MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Board for Executive Function Certification (NBEFC) today announced the launch of Executive Function News, a publication dedicated entirely to covering executive function and neuroscience. Available now at ExecutiveFunctionNews.com, it publishes in-depth articles on the latest research, developments, and debates in the field, written for the clinicians, coaches, educators, and families who care about how these skills work and how they can be supported.Executive function, the set of cognitive skills behind planning, organization, focus, self-regulation, and follow-through, usually appears as a footnote in someone else's story: a paragraph in a parenting article, a line in a broader health piece, a single study written up and quickly forgotten. There has not been a dedicated home for it. Executive Function News changes that, with sustained, serious coverage written specifically for the people who work in and live with this field every day.The publication's reporting goes well beyond press-release science. Its lead story examines three peer-reviewed longitudinal studies published in 2026, from Harvard, Georgetown's work with the Tulsa SEED Study, and the University of East Anglia, that independently converge on a single finding: children's executive function is developing more slowly than it did before 2020. Drawing on direct, repeated, task-based assessments of more than 3,900 children across the United States and United Kingdom, the studies document a gap of roughly half a standard deviation, the difference between a child at the 50th percentile and one near the 30th, that has persisted years after schools reopened and, strikingly, holds across every socioeconomic group rather than tracking family income as such gaps usually do. The article reports the magnitudes, names the researchers and journals, explains what the science does and does not establish, and lays out what it means for schools and families. It is the kind of piece, 14 minutes of careful reporting rather than a quick rewrite of a university press release, that defines the publication's standard.That ambition runs across its early work. Other pieces examine new brain-scan research involving nearly 5,800 children suggesting ADHD stimulant medications may act on the brain's reward and wakefulness systems rather than the attention networks they have long been assumed to target; a Duke Health study in which an AI model trained on the records of more than 140,000 children could flag which five-year-olds were likely to be diagnosed with ADHD years later, alongside a clear-eyed look at the risks of algorithmic bias in medicine; a UK study of more than 330,000 adults finding that adults with diagnosed ADHD are dying years younger than their peers, and the argument that the cause is social adversity and gaps in care rather than ADHD itself; and an analysis of the sharp rise in adult ADHD diagnoses, now more than 15 million U.S. adults, and the more complicated story behind the headline numbers. The range is deliberate, spanning child development, neuroscience, diagnosis, treatment, and the social realities of living with ADHD.Executive Function News is a publication of NBEFC, the National Board for Executive Function Certification, and operates with editorial independence, applying independent journalistic standards to its coverage regardless of a topic's relationship to NBEFC's programs. That structure pairs genuine editorial independence with the subject-matter authority of the national body that sets the standard for executive function coach certification. The publication is written for clinicians and diagnosticians staying current with the field, executive function coaches who work with these skills every day, educators supporting students with executive function and attention challenges, and families seeking clear, reliable information about executive function, ADHD, and neuroscience. It is freely available online, with no subscription required.Executive Function News is live now and publishing at ExecutiveFunctionNews.com.About NBEFCThe National Board for Executive Function Certification (NBEFC) is a national governing body that issues examination-based board certifications in executive function coaching and operates a free service matching the public with board certified executive function coaches. NBEFC's executive function coach certification verifies coaching competency through a proctored examination and an enforceable code of ethics. Learn more at nbefc.org.

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