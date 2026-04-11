National Board of Executive Function Certification Adds Trauma Credential

Board certification that reflects how executive function actually works.

National Board of Executive Function Certification Launches Board-Level Trauma-Informed Coaching Certification, Expanding Credentialing Framework

Executive function deficits do not always originate in neurology.' NBEFC is the only credentialing body to offer board certification in trauma-informed EF coaching. That gap is now closed.” — Michele Nusbaum

LEXINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Board of Executive Function Certification Launches Board-Level Trauma-Informed Coaching Certification, Expanding Credentialing Framework for Professionals Serving Trauma-Affected Clients NBEFC becomes the only credentialing organization to offer board certification in trauma-informed executive function coaching, while reaffirming its commitment to transparency and accurate information in a field increasingly affected by misleading credentialing claims.The National Board of Executive Function Certification (NBEFC) today announced the launch of its Trauma-Informed Executive Function Coaching Certification, a new board-level credential designed for professionals across education, clinical practice, and private coaching who work with clients whose executive function deficits are rooted in trauma exposure rather than neurological condition alone.The new certification makes NBEFC the only credentialing organization offering board-level certification in trauma-informed executive function coaching, adding to a credentialing framework that has already certified hundreds of professionals nationwide.Addressing a Critical Gap in Executive Function Coaching PracticeTrauma is among the most common and least addressed drivers of executive function breakdown in the clients coaches and educators see every day. Trauma-induced executive function deficits present differently from neurologically based deficits, require different intervention approaches, and are frequently misidentified or overlooked entirely within traditional coaching frameworks.The National Board of Executive Function Certification developed this certification specifically to address that gap. The new credential equips professionals to identify trauma-induced EF disruption, adapt their coaching approach accordingly, and coordinate effectively with clinical providers who address the underlying trauma directly."Executive function deficits do not always originate in neurology," said Michele Nusbaum, Founder and Executive Director of NBEFC. "Trauma is one of the most significant and least addressed drivers of EF breakdown in the clients professionals see every day. This certification gives coaches, educators, and clinicians the framework to identify what they are actually working with and respond accordingly. That distinction matters for every client who has spent years being told they simply need to try harder."About the National Board of Executive Function CertificationThe National Board of Executive Function Certification (NBEFC) is a credentialing organization providing competency-based board certification for professionals working in executive function coaching across education, clinical settings, and private practice. Unlike training programs that issue certificates of completion based on attendance, NBEFC board certification requires passage of a standardized proctored examination, adherence to a formal code of ethics, and ongoing professional development to maintain credential status.NBEFC operates under a formal governance structure led by Founder and Executive Director Michele Nusbaum, supported by an Advisory Board of named professionals from education, psychology, speech-language pathology, school neuropsychology, and organizational leadership. The NBEFC Advisory Board and governance structure are publicly documented at nbefc.org, including full curriculum transparency, founder information, organizational structure, and program pricing, all accessible prior to enrollment without inquiry.NBEFC credentials are issued under a federally registered trademark and supported by a public registry in which every credential holder receives a unique credential ID verifiable by employers, schools, and clients.NBEFC's Role in Combating Disinformation in the Executive Function Credentialing SpaceAs executive function coaching has grown as a profession, so has the number of training programs, self-declared boards, and credentialing entities making claims that prospective professionals and the public cannot easily verify. The National Board of Executive Function Certification takes its role as an accurate source of professional information seriously, and maintains standing committees specifically structured to protect the integrity of the field.The NBEFC Ethics and Professional Standards Committee supports review of ethical questions and professional conduct matters, with enforcement actions including written warning, suspension, or permanent revocation of credentials for violations of the NBEFC Code of Ethics. The Research and Policy Committee monitors emerging research and professional developments to ensure NBEFC standards, continuing education, and policy remain grounded in current evidence. The Education and Provider Review Committee reviews program materials for alignment with Board standards. The Certification and Examination Committee oversees examination integrity and consistency.These structures exist because the public deserves accurate information when choosing a credentialing program, and professionals deserve a credential issued by an organization that can be verified, not simply declared. NBEFC encourages any professional or member of the public evaluating executive function credentials to review organizational history, named leadership, external recognition, governance documentation, and accreditation claims before making enrollment decisions.Trauma-Informed Coaching Certification Program DetailsThe NBEFC Trauma-Informed EF Coach Certification is available as a 190-hour dual track program combining 150 hours of Executive Function Coach training with 40 hours of advanced trauma-informed specialty content. Candidates who complete both phases earn two board credentials: Board Certified Executive Function Coach and Board Certified Trauma Informed EF Coach.The trauma-informed specialty curriculum covers trauma neuroscience and the stress response system, the window of tolerance framework, state-dependent versus trait-based executive function deficits, survival response and inhibition override, safety-first coaching frameworks, trauma-informed intervention across the lifespan, and cross-setting coordination with clinical providers. The program is available 100% online and self-paced, with 365 days of access from enrollment.Professionals who have already earned NBEFC board certification may add the 40-hour trauma-informed specialty credential directly. Complete program information, curriculum details, and enrollment are available at nbefc.org.About the National Board of Executive Function CertificationThe National Board of Executive Function Certification (NBEFC) is a credentialing organization providing competency-based executive function coaching certification for professionals working in education, clinical settings, and coaching practices. NBEFC certifications are built on a structured, domain-based framework designed for consistent application across client populations and settings. Governance information, advisory board membership, curriculum details, and program pricing are available at nbefc.org.Media ContactMichele Nusbaum, Founder and Executive DirectorNational Board of Executive Function Certificationinfo@nbefc.orgnbefc.org

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