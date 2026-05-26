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IronAadmi.com is Live: News Platform with Integrated Media Placement Webstore

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ironaadmi.com - News by Shivendra

IronAadmi.com launched as a digital news platform focused on governance, economic developments, and global affairs, built on a clear, no-noise approach.

Not just PR, "Earned Media" Available for Businesses/Founders and Visionaries in the Nation of 140 crore souls!”
— sss enterprises
AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IronAadmi.com, owned by Shivendra Saxena, has been launched as a digital news platform focused on governance, economic developments, and global affairs, built on a clear, no-noise editorial approach.

Alongside the publication, the platform introduces Media Desk (https://pr.ironaadmi.com), a structured webstore that enables individuals, founders, and organizations to access media placements across national publications through a simplified, transparent process.

Operating on a “buy, submit, publish” model, Media Desk is designed to remove friction from media access by standardizing the PR agency workflow.

The platform currently offers:

400+ media channels for PR and social collabs

Editorial assistance for all media placements

Design support for social collaborations

Defined turnaround timelines of max 7 days

24-hour refund if placement is not executed by the channel

Dedicated support across each stage of the process

Razor Pay Secure payment infrastructure

GST-compliant billing

The platform also indicates ongoing expansion, with additional media channels being continuously onboarded.

Currently in its initial phase, Media Desk is positioned as an evolving layer within the broader IronAadmi ecosystem.

The infrastructure is further connected with Infinity Content, an established online marketing platform that supports content strategy and amplification. This integration allows alignment between media placement, narrative building, and distribution execution.

Together, the ecosystem brings three components into a single framework:

News publishing via IronAadmi.com

Press Releases and Social Collabs via Media Desk

Content marketing via https://infinitycontent.pro

Commenting on it, owner Shivendra Saxena said,

“This is a modest step towards making media access more open and structured.
We are working towards making reach more accessible, transparent, and secure.”

IronAadmi.com is now live and accessible globally, with Media Desk operational as its integrated commerce layer.

About Iron Aadmi
IronAadmi.com is a digital news platform covering governance, economy, and global affairs. It operates alongside Media Desk, a media placement webstore, and is supported by InfinityContent.pro for content and marketing execution.

Shivendra Saxena
ironaadmi.com
+91 84697 08332
sss@ironaadmi.com
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IronAadmi.com is Live: News Platform with Integrated Media Placement Webstore

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