IronAadmi.com is Live: News Platform with Integrated Media Placement Webstore

Ads bring attention. Experience builds equity. ironaadmi.com - News by Shivendra

IronAadmi.com launched as a digital news platform focused on governance, economic developments, and global affairs, built on a clear, no-noise approach.

Not just PR, "Earned Media" Available for Businesses/Founders and Visionaries in the Nation of 140 crore souls!” — sss enterprises

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IronAadmi.com, owned by Shivendra Saxena , has been launched as a digital news platform focused on governance, economic developments, and global affairs, built on a clear, no-noise editorial approach.Alongside the publication, the platform introduces Media Desk https://pr.ironaadmi.com ), a structured webstore that enables individuals, founders, and organizations to access media placements across national publications through a simplified, transparent process.Operating on a “buy, submit, publish” model, Media Desk is designed to remove friction from media access by standardizing the PR agency workflow.The platform currently offers:400+ media channels for PR and social collabsEditorial assistance for all media placementsDesign support for social collaborationsDefined turnaround timelines of max 7 days24-hour refund if placement is not executed by the channelDedicated support across each stage of the processRazor Pay Secure payment infrastructureGST-compliant billingThe platform also indicates ongoing expansion, with additional media channels being continuously onboarded.Currently in its initial phase, Media Desk is positioned as an evolving layer within the broader IronAadmi ecosystem.The infrastructure is further connected with Infinity Content , an established online marketing platform that supports content strategy and amplification. This integration allows alignment between media placement, narrative building, and distribution execution.Together, the ecosystem brings three components into a single framework:News publishing via IronAadmi.comPress Releases and Social Collabs via Media DeskContent marketing via https://infinitycontent.pro Commenting on it, owner Shivendra Saxena said,“This is a modest step towards making media access more open and structured.We are working towards making reach more accessible, transparent, and secure.”IronAadmi.com is now live and accessible globally, with Media Desk operational as its integrated commerce layer.About Iron AadmiIronAadmi.com is a digital news platform covering governance, economy, and global affairs. It operates alongside Media Desk, a media placement webstore, and is supported by InfinityContent.pro for content and marketing execution.

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