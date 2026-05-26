IronAadmi.com is Live: News Platform with Integrated Media Placement Webstore
IronAadmi.com launched as a digital news platform focused on governance, economic developments, and global affairs, built on a clear, no-noise approach.
Alongside the publication, the platform introduces Media Desk (https://pr.ironaadmi.com), a structured webstore that enables individuals, founders, and organizations to access media placements across national publications through a simplified, transparent process.
Operating on a “buy, submit, publish” model, Media Desk is designed to remove friction from media access by standardizing the PR agency workflow.
The platform currently offers:
400+ media channels for PR and social collabs
Editorial assistance for all media placements
Design support for social collaborations
Defined turnaround timelines of max 7 days
24-hour refund if placement is not executed by the channel
Dedicated support across each stage of the process
Razor Pay Secure payment infrastructure
GST-compliant billing
The platform also indicates ongoing expansion, with additional media channels being continuously onboarded.
Currently in its initial phase, Media Desk is positioned as an evolving layer within the broader IronAadmi ecosystem.
The infrastructure is further connected with Infinity Content, an established online marketing platform that supports content strategy and amplification. This integration allows alignment between media placement, narrative building, and distribution execution.
Together, the ecosystem brings three components into a single framework:
News publishing via IronAadmi.com
Press Releases and Social Collabs via Media Desk
Content marketing via https://infinitycontent.pro
Commenting on it, owner Shivendra Saxena said,
“This is a modest step towards making media access more open and structured.
We are working towards making reach more accessible, transparent, and secure.”
IronAadmi.com is now live and accessible globally, with Media Desk operational as its integrated commerce layer.
About Iron Aadmi
IronAadmi.com is a digital news platform covering governance, economy, and global affairs. It operates alongside Media Desk, a media placement webstore, and is supported by InfinityContent.pro for content and marketing execution.
Shivendra Saxena
ironaadmi.com
+91 84697 08332
sss@ironaadmi.com
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