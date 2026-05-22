Secure storage can reduce the risk of suicide

Simple steps Veterans and supporters can take to securely store firearms and medications at home to reduce suicide risk

Creating a safe home environment is one of the most effective ways to protect the people we care about, including for our children and ourselves. For Veterans and their families, small, proper and practical steps around secure storage can reduce suicide risk.

“Lethal means safety” is about making moments of crisis, in which someone could use something to hurt themselves, less dangerous. It’s about giving time and space for support, connection and recovery. Here are ways Veterans and their loved ones can create safer homes using trusted, free resources from VA.

Why proper, secure storage matters, and how to make it happen

Many suicide crises are brief, and unsecure access to “lethal means” (anything that can be used to engage in suicide behavior) during those moments can increase the risk of irreversible harm or death. Storing your firearm securely delays access during a moment of crisis. That delay can be the difference between life and death—giving someone time to reach out, reflect or change course.

If you own a firearm, storing it securely is a powerful form of protection. “Keep It Secure” offers clear, non-judgmental guidance on how to securely store firearms, especially during times of increased stress.

Proper firearm storage options include using a cable gun lock, lockboxes and gun safes. Secure storage also means keeping firearms unloaded, locked and stored separately from ammunition. Every Veteran can get a free cable gun lock from their local VA facility, making it easier to take this step without added cost, paperwork or burden.

Medication safety: Small changes for added protection

Storing medications safely, both prescription and over the counter, is another important part of lethal means safety. Keeping medications stored securely can reduce risk, especially during difficult periods.

You can store medications in locked containers, keep only necessary amounts at home and safely dispose of unused or expired medications. These actions help protect everyone in the household and support a safer environment during moments when someone may be feeling overwhelmed.

Check in with yourself and get support if you need it

Awareness is another powerful form of suicide prevention that can keep you and your environment safe. The Self-Check Assessment is a confidential tool that allows you to reflect on your mental health, stress level and overall wellbeing. Based on your responses, it offers personalized suggestions and resources that may be helpful.

And if you’re a supporter or caregiver of a Veteran, conversations about secure storage can feel personal, but they don’t have to be difficult. Framing them around care, responsibility and protection helps keep the focus on shared goals of safety and well-being.

Safety is a sign of strength

Taking steps to secure firearms and medications is an act of care for yourself, for your family and for your community. They affirm a commitment to life for you and your loved ones. These choices help create space for hope, connection and recovery during difficult moments.

If a conversation brings up concerns, or if you or someone you care about needs help, the Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7. You don’t have to be in immediate crisis to reach out, and you don’t need to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care.

Contact the Veterans Crisis Line anytime: Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255. Trained responders can help talk through next steps.