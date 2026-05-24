It’s hot. Here’s how to stay safe with your medicines this summer

Summer is finally here! For many of us, that means more time outside, physical activity and exposure to the heat. Whether you’re splashing in the pool with friends and family, tending the garden or even just running errands on a sunny afternoon, it’s important to know how your medicines can affect your body’s response to the sun and heat.

Certain medicines can:

Limit your ability to sweat, which is the main way your body cools down.

Reduce your thirst, so you may not feel like drinking enough water.

Affect your blood flow and nerves, causing your body to hold onto heat.

Increase urination and raise your risk of dehydration.

Make your skin more sensitive to the sun.

Altogether, medicines can make you overheat faster, miss signs of overheating and dehydration, and make it harder to recover quickly.

Reducing risks

It’s important to be mindful and aware of the medicines you take, especially because they affect people differently. Talk to your VA provider or pharmacist if you have questions about your medicines. Practicing these healthy habits can help reduce your risks:

Stay hydrated. Aim to drink about 8-12 cups of water per day to stay well-hydrated. If you don’t like plain water, add fruit or a calorie-free flavoring, or choose drinks like tea or sparkling water.

Find shade. If you must be in the sun, try to take breaks in a cool, shady spot under a tree or an umbrella. If you’re out in the community, you can also step inside places like libraries or other public buildings to stay cool.

Limit outdoor activities. Try not to be outside during the hottest part of the day (usually 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM).

Protect your skin. Apply SPF 30 sunscreen or higher and wear a hat or protective clothing.

Limit alcohol and excessive caffeine. Alcohol can interact with medicines and cause stronger reactions. Alcohol and caffeine can also dehydrate you by causing increased urination and electrolyte loss.

It’s important to know the warning signs of heat-related illness. Seek medical attention if you experience:

Heavy sweating

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Nausea or vomiting

Headache

Muscle cramps

Confusion or unusual behavior

Fast heartbeat

Extreme tiredness

Storing medicines safely in the summer

In addition to affecting your health, heat can affect your medicines. Keep them away from direct sunlight, warm cars, steamy bathrooms or a hot stove. Some medicines must be kept cold, so you may need to store them in a refrigerator. If you have any questions about whether your medicines are affected by heat, or how to safely store them, ask your VA healthcare team.

As a reminder, don’t stop taking or change your medicines without talking to your healthcare team first, even during hot weather.

Knowing your medicines is an important way to stay healthy. With a little planning and care, you can protect yourself and maintain your best health in the summer.

To learn more about how to work with your VA care team to understand your medicines, visit VA’s Know Your Medicines page.