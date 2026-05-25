LiveWholeHealth #319: Use local produce for this bangin’ quesadilla recipe

Spring is here, and that means lots of fresh fruits and vegetables are growing in our local communities. Picking produce from your garden or visiting a Farmers’ Market is a great way to support your Whole Health by adding colorful, nutrient-rich foods to your meals.

There are many good reasons to shop at Farmers’ Markets. The fruits and vegetables sold there are usually in-season, which means they often taste better, have a nicer texture and may be more nutritious because they were allowed to fully ripen in the sun and soil. Locally grown produce also usually needs fewer preservatives, waxes or artificial chemicals. When you buy from local farmers, you support your community and help create a more sustainable food system.

Try exploring new foods when you visit your local Farmers’ Market and take a moment to get to know the people who grow your food. Enjoy this month’s recipe, which uses bright, fresh vegetables to help keep you healthy all summer long.

Ingredients

1/2 C each, produce of choice (red bell pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushroom)

1 tsp. chili powder

8 whole wheat tortillas (2 per quesadilla)

1 C shredded sharp cheddar cheese (1/4C per quesadilla)

Directions

Wash produce and chop.

Spray pan with canola oil and heat over medium heat; sauté all vegetables until soft.

Stir in chili powder.

Transfer vegetables to paper towel-lined bowl.

Place 1 tortilla in warmed pan. Add 1/8c of the cheese. Add 1/4 of the vegetable mixture and top with additional 1/8c of cheese. Cover with second tortilla.

Cook on each side for 2 min. or until cheese is melted. Remove from pan and slice into wedges. Enjoy!

Yield: 4 Servings

Serving Size: 1 quesadilla

Nutrition Facts Per Serving

Calories: 378, Total Fat: 9.5gm, Sodium: 615mg, Total Carbohydrate: 37gm, Dietary Fiber: 7gm, Protein: 17 gm