Help Veterans breathe easy as a VA pulmonologist

Pulmonologists play a critical role in helping patients breathe easier, and at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), that impact is felt every day. With a growing need for respiratory care, VA offers pulmonologists the opportunity to work at the forefront of complex and rewarding cases, from chronic lung disease management to advanced critical care.

“Lung cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer and ranks as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Veterans are at a heightened risk for developing this disease, partly due to factors associated with military service,” said Dr. Bianka Eperjesiova, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System director of Interventional Pulmonology.

VA supports its physicians in meeting the unique needs of Veterans with cutting-edge technology, interdisciplinary teams, and the chance to make a lasting difference in the lives of Veterans. Keep reading to see if a rewarding career at VA is the fit for you.

Innovations in lung care

VA is a leader in innovation, making real strides in early detection and treatment of respiratory disease. At the South Texas VA Healthcare System, pulmonologists are using the Ion endoluminal system, a robotic-assisted technology, during minimally invasive biopsy procedures. This added precision not only allows for navigating hard-to-reach airways but also for more rapid diagnoses. This technology can provide answers in just 1 to 2 weeks (compared to the previous 12-week waiting period) to determine the malignancy of a lung nodule.

TelePulmonology is another way VA is revolutionizing lung care. Veterans can now receive secure, specialized respiratory care through VA telehealth services from the comfort of their own homes.

“It makes it a lot easier for me,” said Air Force Veteran Robert Ordoyne. “Not having to drive across town twice a week has been a big help.”

Employee benefits

VA offers a great employee benefits package that will help you breathe easier, too. From competitive compensation and health care benefits to generous leave allowances and opportunities for growth, VA takes care of you so you can concentrate on taking care of those who’ve served.

Current openings

Here are just a few of the openings for pulmonologists across VA:

Check out all current openings online.

Join VA

VA is always looking for qualified, compassionate physicians to join our team. If a rewarding career serving those who served sounds like a good fit for you, learn more and apply at VA Careers.