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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person ***UPDATE***

 

On May 23, 2026, at approximately 1550 hours, Troopers learned Morrow returned home safely. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the numerous members of the public that sent tips and assisted in the investigation.

 

Below is the original press release.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4005489

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: May 22, 2026, at 0759 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Morey Rd, Bradford

 

MISSING: Erik Morrow                                                

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 22, 2026, at approximately 0759 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a missing person on Lake Morey Rd in Bradford. Troopers learned that Erik Morrow (47) has not been seen since the afternoon of May 17, 2026. Morrow was last seen wearing a t-shirt, short, sneakers, baseball hat, and driving a red 2016 Toyota Tundra bearing Vermont registration. Morrow may be in the Littleton, NH area but his exact whereabouts are unknown and there are concerns for his wellbeing.

 

Anyone who has seen or has information on Morrow's whereabouts is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. A picture of Morrow has been attached to this release.

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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person ***UPDATE***

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