St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person ***UPDATE***
On May 23, 2026, at approximately 1550 hours,
Troopers learned Morrow returned home safely. The Vermont State Police would
like to thank the numerous members of the public that sent tips and assisted in
the investigation.
Below is the original press release.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4005489
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:
Trooper
Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury
Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: May 22, 2026, at
0759 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Morey
Rd, Bradford
MISSING: Erik
Morrow
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 22, 2026, at
approximately 0759 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were
notified of a missing person on Lake Morey Rd in Bradford. Troopers learned
that Erik Morrow (47) has not been seen since the afternoon of May 17, 2026.
Morrow was last seen wearing a t-shirt, short, sneakers, baseball hat, and
driving a red 2016 Toyota Tundra bearing Vermont registration. Morrow may be in
the Littleton, NH area but his exact whereabouts are unknown and there are
concerns for his wellbeing.
Anyone who has seen or has
information on Morrow's whereabouts is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks
at 802-748-3111. A picture of Morrow has been attached to this release.
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