Liver Bird sculpture marks XJTLU-UoL partnership anniversary

On 22 May, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) unveiled the Liver Bird sculpture at its Entrepreneur College (Taicang), commemorating the 20th anniversary of its partnership with the University of Liverpool (UoL).

The event brought together senior leaders from UoL, Xi’an Jiaotong University, XJTLU, Liverpool City Council, and the Taicang Municipal Office.

(From left) Professor Qiuling Chao, Vice President for Student Affairs and Information of XJTLU; Professor Gavin Brown, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education at UoL; Nick Small, Cabinet Member for Growth and Economy at Liverpool City Council; Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor of UoL; Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU; Professor Liqun Zhang, President of Xi’an Jiaotong University; Yu Wang, Acting Mayor of the Taicang Municipal Government and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee; Dr Yimin Ding, Vice President of XJTLU; and Professor Zhoulin Ruan, Vice President for Academic Affairs at XJTLU

Professor Gavin Brown, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education at UoL, opened the ceremony by saying he was “both honoured and delighted to celebrate a phenomenal 20 years of XJTLU … and to reflect on the fantastic progress both of our partnership and of XJTLU.”

In closing, he emphasised his optimism for the University’s future. “May this fantastic institution continue to prosper and excel. I am excited to see what the future holds,” Professor Brown said.

Professor Gavin Brown

Professor Tim Jones

In his speech, Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor of UoL, described XJTLU as “the jewel in our crown when it comes to international partnerships and transnational education”. He said the sculpture symbolised friendship, shared purpose, and the enduring connection between Liverpool and XJTLU.

“The Liver Bird represents protection, guidance, resilience and prosperity – values that resonate strongly with the spirit of XJTLU and with the ambitions we continue to share together,” Professor Jones said. “As we present this gift, we do so not simply as a symbol of Liverpool, but as a symbol of friendship, shared purpose and the enduring connection between our institutions, our cities, and our people.”

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, said: “The Liver Bird that has ‘flown’ from Liverpool to Suzhou is far from a mere sculpture. It bears witness to the 8,000-kilometre link between Suzhou and Liverpool, forged through generations of student growth, collaborative research breakthroughs, and ever-deepening community ties.

“We will further deepen our partnership with the University of Liverpool, explore new frontiers in transnational education, and provide more valuable opportunities for all students and staff.”

Professor Youmin Xi

The Liver Bird is one of Liverpool’s most iconic symbols, deeply rooted in the city’s maritime history and cultural identity. Originating from medieval heraldic traditions, the mythical bird has long been associated with protection, navigation, and the spirit of openness that characterises the port city.

The bronze sculpture was created by artist Qing Ye. Inspired by the number 20, the artwork commemorates two decades of collaboration between XJTLU and UoL while reinterpreting the Liver Bird as a bridge between East and West, tradition and innovation, and past achievements and future aspirations.

The unveiling ceremony concluded with a group photograph featuring guests, university leaders, staff, students and alumni, celebrating a partnership that continued to strengthen educational and cultural ties between China and the UK.

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Patricia Pieterse

Editorial Support of Li Fan