Xi’an Jiaotong University gifts monument to XJTLU on 20th anniversary

Xi’an Jiaotong University presented XJTLU with a replica of its most iconic landmark – the “Yinshui Siyuan Monument” – to mark the University’s 20th anniversary. The monument’s name comes from the Chinese proverb, meaning “when drinking water, remember its source” – a call to honour one’s origins and remain grateful to those who came before. The unveiling took place on 21 May at XJTLU’s Central Campus, attended by senior leaders from Xi’an Jiaotong University, the University of Liverpool, and XJTLU.

From left: Professor Qiuling Chao, Vice President of XJTLU; Professor Zhiwei Shan, Vice President of Xi’an Jiaotong University; Professor Gavin Brown, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liverpool; Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liverpool; Professor Liqun Zhang, President of Xi’an Jiaotong University and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering; Professor Wenquan Tao, President of XJTLU and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU; Dr Yimin Ding, Vice President of XJTLU; and Professor Zhoulin Ruan, Vice President of XJTLU

Professor Zhiwei Shan

The monument has profound significance within the Jiaotong University family. First created in 1933, when the Class of 1930 graduates donated a fountain inscribed with the four characters to their alma mater, it has since become the defining symbol of the Jiaotong University spirit. The original and four replicas now stand on the campuses of all five Jiaotong universities across the Taiwan Straits – and XJTLU’s copy marks the latest addition to that tradition.

Professor Zhiwei Shan, Vice President of Xi’an Jiaotong University, described the gift as both a congratulatory gesture and a testament to the two universities’ shared heritage.

“This monument lets us all bear witness to our shared history and carry forward that very same spirit,” Professor Shan said. “I look forward to the day when, in the next five, ten, or even twenty years to come, we can truly develop XJTLU into a world-renowned, research-intensive university.”

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, noted that the monument complements the university’s own emblem embedded in the ground on campus.

Professor Youmin Xi

President Xi said:“The concept behind this piece embodies how XJTLU – as a new, independent university supported by Xi’an Jiaotong University and the University of Liverpool – is forging ahead into the future by drawing on knowledge, management expertise, and the entrepreneurial spirit of our new era.”

He added: “You have all witnessed a truly unique sculptural work. It is more than just a gift; it is a legacy, a symbol of hope, and a marker of our journey forward into the future. Today, we gather to witness not only this moment, but also a new starting point – one that will propel XJTLU to even greater heights as it moves beyond its 20th anniversary.”

The ceremony was hosted by Professor Qiuling Chao, Vice President of XJTLU, who summed up the monument’s message: “No matter how far you go, never forget where you began; no matter how high you soar, always stay grateful and look back to your roots.”

Professor Qiuling Chao

Professor Youmin Xi (left) and Professor Liqun Zhang (right)

From left: Professor Qiuling Chao, Professor Zhiwei Shan, Professor Liqun Zhang, Professor Wenquan Tao, and Professor Youmin Xi jointly unveiled the monument

By Luyun Shi

Translated by Xueqi Wang

Edited by Xinmin Han and Vionna Fiducia Theja