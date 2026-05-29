‘Next Together’ Alumni Stories: Wencan Wang, Founder and CEO of Hecbert Information Technology

As Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University celebrates its 20th anniversary, the University has launched a special alumni story series under the “Next Together” global initiative. The series highlights the diverse career journeys and personal growth of XJTLU’s outstanding graduates.

This edition features the entrepreneurial journey of Wencan Wang, founder and CEO of Hecbert Information Technology, who joined XJTLU in 2008.

Q: Why did you choose XJTLU and the BSc Information Management and Information Systems programme?

A: My Gaokao score would have allowed me to apply to two Project 985 universities in my province, but I wasn’t confident I could get into the top-tier computer science programmes I really wanted. A family member working in education suggested I look into XJTLU. It was 2008, and although XJTLU had only been established for three years, he highly valued its international approach to education. The teaching model felt innovative, the programmes were closely aligned with market trends, and it also matched my plan to study abroad in the future.

At the time, the internet industry was rapidly developing, and I believed computing would shape the future. Since I didn’t want to focus solely on pure technology, I chose an interdisciplinary programme combining computer science and finance.

Q: Why did you later pursue Real Estate Economics and Investment Analysis at University College London (UCL) for your master’s degree?

A: I wanted to challenge myself and broaden my horizons. UCL’s related programmes are world-leading, and China’s real estate industry was booming at the time, so I decided to step outside my comfort zone and explore a new field.

Q: What felt most unique about XJTLU?

A: The University truly encourages students to explore their interests. Back in 2008, there were only around a thousand students, but campus clubs and activities were already incredibly vibrant, with strong support for personal development.

Also, XJTLU placed great emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. In my second year, I teamed up with students from different programmes and won a regional entrepreneurship competition in East China. That experience planted the seed of entrepreneurship in my mind.

At the same time, the academic staff was outstanding. There are many experienced teachers from top universities, and some lecturers were even authors of the textbooks themselves. The academic atmosphere was grounded, focused, and genuinely inspiring.

Wencan Wang (second from left) during his time at XJTLU in 2009

Q: How did XJTLU shape your later career choices?

A: Through XJTLU’s 2+2 model, I had the opportunity to complete part of my studies at the University of Liverpool in the UK and broaden my international perspective. My strong bilingual skills and cross-cultural mindset helped me quickly adapt when I joined Fosun Group and became involved in international business and cross-border investment projects. Within six months, I was promoted three times.

The University’s emphasis on interest-driven learning also gave me the courage to break away from conventional career paths. When I noticed shifts in industry trends, I chose to move decisively into the technology sector that I was passionate about and continued to focus deeply on it.

Q: You moved from investment and real estate into AI entrepreneurship. What made that transition possible?

A: After returning to China, I joined Fosun Group as a fund manager in its technology division and later became Deputy General Manager of the Industrial Investment Department at Zhenro Group.

Around 2020, I sensed that the real estate industry was approaching a major adjustment period. I made the difficult decision to leave a senior management role and start from scratch by founding Hecbert Technology, entering the AI large-model industry.

The most important ability is probably the capacity to judge future trends, identify your own core strengths, and maintain a beginner’s mindset and being flexible enough to start over at any time.

Wencan Wang delivering an AI training session for COMAC upon invitation

Q: What was the hardest part during your entrepreneurial journey?

A: The hardest stage was definitely the beginning. In 2020, the pandemic had just started, market confidence was weak, and many industries were going through adjustments, which made entrepreneurship even more difficult.

When the company was first established, there were only two or three people on the team. So, we focused on doing two things well: first, quickly validating a minimal viable business model and creating value for clients through technology and products; second, targeting niche demands that large companies were unwilling to pursue and smaller companies lacked the capability to deliver.

Wencan Wang (third from right) receiving an Outstanding Enterprise award at the Hai Chuang Pudong Overseas Returnees Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition

Q: What advice would you give students hoping to change fields or start a business?

A: Start with a small but focused entry point and build your own competitive advantage. Stay resilient when facing setbacks, learn how to leverage trends and resources, and most importantly, keep learning and adapting to change.

Wencan Wang speaking at TEDx XJTLU 2026

Q: What keeps you closely connected with XJTLU?

A: It’s a natural connection, and also a sense of gratitude from the heart. Although I didn’t spend a very long time at XJTLU, the University planted an important seed in me.

The learning atmosphere, the dedication of the staff, and the mindset of the people around me all deeply influenced me. Dr Xin Bi introduced me to the world of computing, Dr Qijian Xie always encouraged students to innovate and explore entrepreneurship, while Professor Youmin Xi’s more than 20 years of commitment to educational innovation has continued to inspire me through both his actions and words.

Coming back is both a way of giving thanks and a chance to pass on the inspiration I once received to younger generations, contributing in my own small way to XJTLU’s future development.

Wencan Wang (fifth from right) attending the Shanghai “Next Together” alumni event

Q: Finally, could you leave a message for XJTLU on its 20th anniversary?

A: With the courage to integrate Eastern and Western wisdom, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University has embedded transformation and innovation into its DNA, showing the world another path for the development of Chinese higher education.

I hope the University continues to forge ahead amid the tides of educational reform and writes even more unique XJTLU answers in an era filled with uncertainty and change.

By Zewei Huang

Edited by Patricia Pieterse

Photos courtesy of Wencan Wang