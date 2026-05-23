Carlos Lastres Releases TEDx Talk on Creativity, Technology, and Problem Solving

Carlos Lastres

Senior Product Designer discusses how experimentation and hands-on learning shaped creative thinking across generations

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carlos Lastres , senior product designer and TEDx speaker, has released a new TEDx talk titled Innovation Comes From Breaking Things, examining how experimentation, limitations, and hands-on problem solving contributed to creative development before the rise of modern AI tools and frictionless digital experiences.Drawing from his upbringing in Costa Rica and professional experience across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, Lastres discusses how earlier generations often learned technology through trial and error. The talk explores how these experiences influenced creativity, adaptability, and critical thinking in both personal and professional environments.According to Lastres, many modern systems are designed for efficiency and predictability, which can reduce opportunities for experimentation and independent problem solving. The TEDx presentation highlights the role of curiosity, persistence, and practical learning in creative development.“Growing up, technology did not always work perfectly, and that required people to figure things out along the way,” said Lastres. “That process encouraged experimentation, problem solving, and creative thinking in everyday situations.”Currently based in Tokyo, Lastres works at the intersection of product design, artificial intelligence, UX strategy, and business development. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to projects involving SaaS platforms, accessibility solutions, Web3 initiatives, growth systems, and emerging technologies.The TEDx talk also addresses broader discussions surrounding artificial intelligence, workplace transformation, and the importance of maintaining human creativity in increasingly automated environments. Lastres notes that while digital tools continue to evolve, creative thinking remains closely tied to exploration, mistakes, and hands-on experiences.In addition to his work in product design and technology, Lastres has participated in international discussions related to education and AI-powered learning systems, including speaking engagements connected to topics such as gamification and accessible education.Through Innovation Comes From Breaking Things, Lastres encourages individuals, educators, and organizations to consider how experimentation and curiosity continue to play a role in learning, innovation, and long-term problem solving.

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