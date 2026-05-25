Professional Matchmaker Jackie Dorman Releases 'Modern Dating Sucks' A Guide to Finding Real Love in a Swipe-First World

Matchmaker Jackie Dorman launches a new guide to lasting love, plus a live 5-week book club starting May 26, 2026.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional matchmaker and relationship strategist Jackie Dorman celebrates the official release of her highly anticipated new book, Modern Dating Sucks: A Matchmaker’s Guide to Finding Love in a Swipe-Left World. Available now, the book serves as a bold cultural mindset shift for marriage-minded adults who are exhausted by the ambiguity of rising situational commitment and digital burnout.Dorman, a former TV executive who has sparked more than 1,600 engagements and marriages since 2020, argues that dating feels unnatural because it has been significantly reshaped by the isolation of digital matching. Rather than deleting dating apps, Dorman reframes them as tools that require strategy and relational clarity. “This isn’t about escaping the apps; it’s about thinking like a matchmaker, identifying commitment-minded people quickly, and choosing realistically instead of just browsing endlessly,” says Dorman.Highlighting the launch, Dorman will host a weekly Modern Dating Sucks Book Club beginning May 26. The interactive five-week series will meet weekly to guide readers through the book’s core frameworks, including:• Goal-Based Discernment: How to identify marriage-minded partners quickly to avoid burnout.• The "Spirit Mate" Plane: Replacing fickle chemistry with partnerships built on shared life purpose.• Historical Context: Understanding how industrialization and gender mythology reshaped modern romance.• HeartWork Integration: Utilizing Dorman’s proprietary protocol to heal trauma-driven patterns before dating.“I wrote this book because I know love is worth it,” said Dorman. “But we have to go beyond surviving the system and start writing our love stories based on ‘ancient’ ways that actually work.”Modern Dating Sucks is a direct response to a dating landscape defined by swipe fatigue, offering a path back to intentionality and family legacy. Dorman's insights on modern dating and relationships have been featured across major media outlets, including Access Daily, ABC, NBC, Fox News Digital, People, and iHeartRadio. For more information, to order the book, or to register for the upcoming book club, visit jackiedorman.com/mdsbook About Jackie DormanJackie Dorman is a straight-talking relationship expert and the founder of the Last Year Singlemovement, specializing in high-speed emotional breakthroughs for marriage-minded adults. A former TV executive with over 25 years of experience in human connection, Jackie brings a unique, media-savvy edge to helping singles ditch the burnout of "swipe culture" for a real-world Marriage Revival. As the author of the bestseller Married in 12 Months or Less and the upcoming Modern Dating Sucks, she utilizes her proprietary HeartWork protocol to trade self-sabotage for relational readiness. Since 2020, her community-based model has sparked over 1,600 successful matches, helping people heal their hearts and finally find their Spirit Mate. Learn more at https://jackiedorman.com/

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