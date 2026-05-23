ABC Encourages the Public to Celebrate Memorial Day Safely

Sacramento – The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is encouraging those who plan to celebrate Memorial Day weekend with alcohol to designate a sober driver or utilize a rideshare/taxi service before participating in any celebrations. The department is also asking ABC licensed establishments to be careful to not over-serve patrons.

“ABC agents will be out working in communities to help increase public safety this weekend,” said ABC Director Paul Tupy. “Our main safety goals are to reduce the number of drunk drivers on the road and make sure ABC licensed businesses are checking IDs carefully while not overserving patrons.”

Memorial Day is when we honor all the military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. The weekend is also a time when many people graduate from high school and college, marking the unofficial start to the summer vacation season.

Memorial Day enforcement efforts are funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Remember to report overserved or drunk drivers by calling 911.