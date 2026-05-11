ABC Reminds the Licensees and Public to Keep Cinco De Mayo Celebrations Safe and Responsible

Sacramento – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is reminding the public to celebrate Cinco de Mayo responsibly by designating a sober driver or using a ride-share service.

Licensees have an especially important role in preventing crashes and illegal activity before they happen by checking IDs and being careful not to over-serve customers.

ABC strongly encourages anyone imbibing to designate a sober driver or use alternate transportation. It is illegal for anyone 21 or older to drive with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher. Those caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time driving under the influence face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

ABC protects communities through education and by administering prevention and enforcement programs designed to increase compliance with California’s alcoholic beverage laws. Visit ABC’s website to learn about department programs that help increase public safety.

Funding for enforcement like this is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.