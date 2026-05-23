STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

OFFICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARINGS

DENISE P. BALANAY

SENIOR HEARINGS OFFICER

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

Through April 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 22, 2026

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i, through the month of April 2026. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF NURSING

Respondent: Gift O. Chinyelu aka Onyinye Nwazomor

Case Number: RNS 2025-47-L

Sanction: Revocation of license

Effective Date: 4-2-26

RICO alleges that in Respondent’s October 8, 2018 Application for License by Exam, Respondent falsely indicated that she attended Med-Life Institute from May 2016 to May 2017, even though she did not attend Med-Life Institute from May 2016 to May 2017, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(2), 457-12(a)(1), 457-12(a)(6), and 457-12(a)(11) and HAR § 16-89-60(1). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF BARBERING AND COSMETOLOGY

Respondents: Kuhio Nails & Spa LLC and Anh Tat Nguyen

Case Number: BAR 2025-57-L

Sanction: $3,000 fine

Effective Date: 2-10-26

RICO alleges that Respondents failed to maintain a safe, hygienic, sanitary establishment leading to a customer, who was receiving a pedicure, being injured and subsequently contracting a staph infection. RICO also alleges that Respondents permitted a person without a license to perform activities that require a license, apprentice permit, or temporary permit, in potential violation of HRS §§ 439A-16(a)(2) and 439A-16(a)(3). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Alan Kalun So aka Alan K. So

Case Number: REC 2025-356-L

Sanction: $20,000 fine and complete three hours of continuing education on ethics

Effective Date: 4-24-26

RICO alleges that in 2009, Respondent was convicted of the criminal offense of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Intoxicant. Despite the conviction, on eight (8) subsequent renewal applications, Respondent answered “No” to the question: “During the past 20 years have you been convicted of any misdemeanors and/or felonies where there has not been an order annulling or expunging the conviction?” in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(2), 436B-19(5), 436B-19(8), 436B-19(9), 436B-19(12), 436B-19(14), and 467-20. (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Cadmus Properties Corporation and Ceasar Paet

Case Number: REC 2024-155-L

Sanction: $6,000 fine

Effective Date: 4-24-26

RICO alleges that Respondent increased its management fees between 2016 and 2024 without entering into new written contracts or amendment(s) to the existing management contract, in potential violation of HRS §§ 467-14(13), 514B-153(d) and HAR § 16-99-3. (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Jonathan A. Pasion

Case Number: REC 2025-0464-L

Sanction: $5,000 fine

Effective Date: 4-24-26

RICO alleges that Respondent utilized an unlicensed contractor to perform contracting work requiring licenses pursuant to HRS Chapter 444, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(6) and 436B-19(16). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Michael R. Donahue

Case Number: REC 2025-0373-L

Sanction: Voluntary surrender of license

Effective Date: 4-24-26

RICO alleges that in 2000, Respondent was convicted of the criminal offense of Criminal Contempt of Court and failed to disclose the conviction on his April 1, 2015 Application for License, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(5), 467-14(13) and 467-20. (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

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Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-7582

Email: [email protected]