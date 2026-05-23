10 a.m. update: Public Safety Power Shutoff still possible on Hawaiʻi Island and Maui

HONOLULU, May 22, 2026 – As potential wildfire risk conditions are forecast through Saturday, Hawaiian Electric continues to closely monitor high winds and humidity levels in the Kawaihae and Waikoloa areas on Hawai‘i Island, as well as in West Maui and parts of Ōmaʻopio and Pulehu in Kahului. If necessary, the company may implement its Public Safety Power Shutoff program within the next 24 hours and proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk. Customers in these areas are urged to initiate their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of outages lasting several hours to days.

Current outages are not related to the company’s PSPS program.

The company also warns customers about scammers visiting homes and identifying themselves as representatives of the utility, government agency, or the PSPS program. Hawaiian Electric employees will not show up unannounced at your home or business to collect a balance, inspect equipment inside your home, or sell equipment or systems. Employees will drive a company-branded vehicle and present their Hawaiian Electric photo identification badge. Call the company’s Customer Service Center to verify an employee or report a scam.

For more information and maps of areas that have high wildfire risk, go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS or call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS toll-free hotline at 1-844-483-8666.

How to stay informed

Hawaiian Electric will provide updates frequently through the news media and the following mobile-friendly resources:

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