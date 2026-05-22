Commission on Judicial Selection Nominates Finalist for Eighth Judicial District Position

CARSON CITY, NV, May 22, 2026 – The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection convened on Friday, May 22, 2026, for a meeting to discuss the one applicant, Colleen Brown, for the vacancy in Department 24 of the 8th Judicial District Court. Department 24 has been made vacant by the resignation of Judge Erika Ballou.

The Commission voted today to forward Ms. Brown’s name and application file to Governor Lombardo for consideration. The Commission will forward the name to Governor Lombardo on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. As such, the Governor has thirty days from the date of receipt of the applicant’s name to make an appointment by Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Nevada attorneys at least 25 years old, with 10 years of legal experience, and 2 years of Nevada legal practice and residency were eligible to apply.

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About the Commission on Judicial Selection

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection is composed of seven permanent members and two temporary members for each selection - the Supreme Court Chief Justice, three non-attorneys appointed by the Governor, and three attorneys appointed by the State Bar of Nevada. Neither the Governor nor the State Bar may appoint more than two permanent members from the same political party and cannot appoint two members from the same county. During each Commission’s Selection process, two temporary members are appointed by the Governor and State Bar respectively. Temporary Commissions expire at the conclusion of each selection process.

To view the public portions of the judicial application or for more information on the Commission on Judicial Selection, please visit the Commission's webpage at https://nvcourts.gov/aoc/committees_and_commissions/judicial_selection.

About the Nevada Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Nevada is the highest court of the Nevada Judicial Branch. There are seven Justices on the court who serve six-year terms, with one Justice serving as Chief Justice. To learn more about Nevada’s judicial branch, visit https://nvcourts.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emma Williams

The Ferraro Group

MediaInquiries@nvcourts.nv.gov