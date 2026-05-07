Applications Available for Vacancy of Eighth Judicial District, Department 24

May 7, 2026

On May 6, 2027, the Honorable Erika Ballou from the Eight Judicial District Court of Nevada, Department 24, resigned effective immediately. As such the Commission on Judicial Selection will convene to fill the vacancy. The application period opens May 7, 2026, and submissions are due by noon on May 22, 2026.

Applicants interested in applying must contact Ms. Margarita Bautista at mbautista@nvcourts.nv.gov to receive the required application materials.

Commission on Judicial Selection Eighth Judicial District, Department 24 Application Instructions