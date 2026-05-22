CTDOT Reminds Drivers: Don’t Drink and Drive this Memorial Day

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and law enforcement agencies across the state to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving.

The national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will run throughout the holiday weekend, with increased patrols and enforcement efforts to identify and remove impaired drivers from Connecticut roads.

“As Memorial Day marks the start of the busy travel season, we’re urging everyone to make safety their top priority. That begins with responsible choices behind the wheel,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Laoise King. “Driving sober isn’t just the right choice – it’s a lifesaving one. By planning ahead and making sure you have a safe ride home, you’re doing your part to keep Connecticut’s roads safe.”

In Connecticut in 2024, the most recent year with verified data, 105 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes, representing 34% of all fatalities that year.

According to NHTSA, approximately 32 people in the United States lose their lives every day in drunk-driving crashes, equal to one death every 44 minutes. In 2024, 11,904 people were killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes nationwide. Every one of these tragedies was preventable.

“Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and the Connecticut State Police will be ready,” said Colonel Daniel Loughman, Commanding Officer of the Connecticut State Police. “Our troopers will be out in force throughout the holiday weekend. If you choose to drive impaired, expect to be stopped, arrested, and held accountable. Make a plan, designate a sober driver, and help ensure every family reaches their destination safely.”

“Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and is often celebrated with gatherings, events, and parties,” said Chief Joshua Bernegger of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association (CPCA). “Connecticut’s police officers remind everyone to designate a sober driver if consuming alcoholic beverages, or risk arrest for DUI. Please help Connecticut’s law enforcement community keep our roads safe this holiday weekend.”

CTDOT and its safety partners are reminding drivers to take a few simple precautions before celebrating:

Do not drive if you’ve been drinking. Never get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs, including cannabis or certain prescription medications that may impair your ability to drive safely.

Plan ahead. Make transportation plans ahead of time by using a rideshare service, public transportation, a taxi, or a designated sober driver.

Look out for others. Speak up if someone you know is attempting to drive impaired and help them find a safe alternative.

Be alert. Stay alert on the road and report suspected impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911 when it is safe to do so.

For more information on the dangers of impaired driving, visit nhtsa.gov.