Public Meeting on Replacement of Bridge pver Waterside Lane over Hammock River in Clinton

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a public information meeting concerning the replacement of Bridge No. 06296 carrying Waterside Lane over Hammock River on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Clinton Town Hall, Green Room, located at 54 East Main Street in Clinton. The meeting location is ADA accessible.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation. For instructions on ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTClinton0027-0128.

“Reconstructed in 1994, the current bridge has exceeded its lifespan and is in poor condition due to erosion and the aging of the substructure. This project will construct a new bridge that will ensure longevity and safety for all roadway users,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Marc Byrnes. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

The right-of-way impacts will include a permanent easement at the southwest corner of the bridge for grading, installation, and maintenance of scour protection, temporary construction easements at the corners of the bridge for construction staging, and driveway reconstruction.

Construction is anticipated to begin fall 2029 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permit(s). The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $9 million. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

Individuals may request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Hayley Martin at Hayley.Martin@ct.gov or 860-594-3582.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

Persons with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Service (TSR).

Members of the public can submit comments and questions during the public comment period following the meeting. Please submit comments and questions by Thursday, June 19, 2026, to DOT-FLBP@ct.gov, 860-594-2020, or Hayley Martin at Hayley.Martin@ct.gov or 860-594-3582. Please reference Project No. 0027-0128 in the email or voicemail.