Tiny kittens, big need for foster homes

Mesa County Animal Services is in need of help as kitten season increases demand for foster care and volunteer support. Each spring, shelters see a rise in young kittens, many brought in by well-meaning residents who believe they have been abandoned. In many cases, the mother cat is nearby and will return if the area is left undisturbed. What to do if you find kittens Watch from a distance for four to six hours

Keep people and pets away from the area

The mother is often nearby and will return

If the mother does not return, contact local law enforcement before moving the kittens Stepping in too quickly can separate kittens from their best chance of survival. How residents can help right now Mesa County Animal Services is currently in need of: Foster volunteers, especially for bottle-fed kittens

General volunteers to support daily shelter operations Fostering allows kittens to stay in a home environment while receiving the care they need. The shelter provides guidance, supplies and support. Residents who find kittens are also encouraged to consider fostering them with support from Animal Services. Get involved To volunteer, foster, or ask questions:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.