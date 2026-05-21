Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,897 in the last 365 days.

Gravel contracts support road maintenance across Mesa County

Keeping gravel roads in good condition requires consistent maintenance and reliable access to materials.

On May 19, the Board of County Commissioners approved contracts with four local suppliers to provide gravel materials for Mesa County transportation projects in 2026, in an amount not to exceed $225,000.

The materials will support ongoing road maintenance and repairs across Mesa County, helping crews respond to wear caused by traffic, weather and daily use.

Mesa County evaluated bids based on material cost, supplier location and the ability to meet operational needs in different parts of the county.

Using multiple local suppliers helps reduce hauling costs and improve access to materials based on road conditions and project location.

Maintaining gravel roads helps improve driving conditions, support safer travel and extend the life of the roadway before more costly repairs are needed.

Approved suppliers include:

  • 3B Enterprises
  • Elam Construction
  • Moores Mining
  • Parkerson Construction

The contracts support ongoing transportation maintenance efforts across Mesa County and help crews respond more efficiently year-round.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gravel contracts support road maintenance across Mesa County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.