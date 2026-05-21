Gravel contracts support road maintenance across Mesa County

Keeping gravel roads in good condition requires consistent maintenance and reliable access to materials.

On May 19 , the Board of County Commissioners approved contracts with four local suppliers to provide gravel materials for Mesa County transportation projects in 2026, in an amount not to exceed $225,000.

The materials will support ongoing road maintenance and repairs across Mesa County, helping crews respond to wear caused by traffic, weather and daily use.

Mesa County evaluated bids based on material cost, supplier location and the ability to meet operational needs in different parts of the county.

Using multiple local suppliers helps reduce hauling costs and improve access to materials based on road conditions and project location.

Maintaining gravel roads helps improve driving conditions, support safer travel and extend the life of the roadway before more costly repairs are needed.

Approved suppliers include:

3B Enterprises

Elam Construction

Moores Mining

Parkerson Construction

The contracts support ongoing transportation maintenance efforts across Mesa County and help crews respond more efficiently year-round.