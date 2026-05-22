Standards Board Advances Efforts to Protect Workers from Silicosis

NEWS RELEASE

Release Number: 2026-45 Date: May 22, 2026

Los Angeles— The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board yesterday voted to grant a petition initiating the process to prohibit the fabrication and installation of artificial stone products containing more than 1% crystalline silica, an important step in addressing the severe hazards the material poses to workers, including life-altering illnesses and preventable fatalities.

In its unanimous decision, the Board requested that Cal/OSHA prepare the required finding of emergency to support expedited rulemaking under California’s emergency regulatory process. The Board also requested that Cal/OSHA simultaneously convene advisory committees, including a scientific advisory committee, to evaluate the feasibility and implications of potential worker protections related to silica exposure.

The action follows a petition submitted on behalf of the Western Occupational and Environmental Medicine Association (WOEMA) and reflects growing concern over increasing silicosis cases linked to artificial stone fabrication and installation in California.

In response to WOEMA’s petition, Cal/OSHA and the Board’s staff conducted evaluations that found workers involved in artificial stone fabrication and installation face significant risks from exposure to respirable crystalline silica and that the silicosis crisis continues to worsen.

The evaluations concluded that artificial stone products containing crystalline silica present unique occupational hazards and that existing protections are insufficient to fully address the risk.

Silicosis is a progressive and incurable occupational lung disease caused by inhaling respirable crystalline silica dust. Workers involved in cutting, grinding, polishing or installing artificial stone products may face elevated exposure risks.

California has documented an increasing number of silicosis cases in recent years, with Latino men disproportionately impacted by the disease. According to data from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), approximately 98% of California workers diagnosed with silicosis associated with this industry are Latino men. CDPH further found that the average age of workers who died from the disease was under 50 years old.

California’s Ongoing Response to Silica Exposure Hazards

California has taken multiple actions to protect workers from silicosis and other diseases associated with respirable crystalline silica exposure:

In December 2023, the Standards Board approved Cal/OSHA's emergency temporary standard on respirable crystalline silica. The standard applies to employees in general industry under California Code of Regulations, Title 8, section 5204. It strengthened protections for workers engaged in high-exposure trigger tasks such as cutting, grinding, polishing and cleanup involving artificial stone and natural stone containing more than 10% crystalline silica.

In February 2025, the Standards Board adopted a permanent silica standard that strengthened and preserved worker protections. Employers in the artificial stone fabrication industry are legally required to implement the new worker protections outlined in Section 5204.

In October 2025, Senate Bill 20 was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, providing additional tools and protections to support Cal/OSHA’s work. The law classifies silicosis as a serious illness and improves state coordination by requiring Cal/OSHA and CDPH to share information on reported cases.

Through Cal/OSHA’s Silica Special Emphasis Program, the division has issued more than 900 citations totaling approximately $1.9 million in proposed penalties and provided 465 onsite consultations reaching 27,665 employees.

About the Standards Board

The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, a seven-member body appointed by the Governor, is the standards-setting agency within the Cal/OSHA program. The Standards Board's objective is to adopt reasonable and enforceable occupational safety and health standards that are at least as effective as federal standards. The Standards Board also has the responsibility to grant or deny applications for variances from adopted standards and respond to petitions for new or revised standards.

About Cal/OSHA

Cal/OSHA helps protect workers from health and safety hazards on the job in almost every workplace in California.

In California, all workers are protected regardless of immigration status. Workers who have questions about safety and health in the workplace can call 833-579-0927 to speak with a live bilingual Cal/OSHA representative between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district offices.

Employers who have questions or need assistance with workplace health and safety programs can call Cal/OSHA’s Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424 or their local Cal/OSHA Consultation Office, or email InfoCons@dir.ca.gov.

Cal/OSHA is a division of the Department of Industrial Relations.

Media Contact: Communications@dir.ca.gov, (510) 286-1161