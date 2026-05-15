DWC provides clarification on use of Request for Authorization form

The Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) recognizes the importance of communicating effectively with individuals, including those with limited English proficiency. DIR is making an effort to provide meaningful services for individuals that speak languages other than English. Use the Google Translate function below: Note: This is a service provided by Google. Google Translate cannot translate all types of documents, and may not provide an exact translation.

Contact DIR to request an interpreter over the phone: Office Name Topic Phone Numbers Cal/OSHA Workplace Safety and Health 833-579-0927 Labor Commissioner's Office Wages, breaks, retaliation and labor laws 833-526-4636 Division of Workers' Compensation Benefits for work-related injuries and illnesses 1-800-736-7401 Office of the Director Any other topic related to the Department of Industrial Relations 844-522-6734

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