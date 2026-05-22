Podcast: Onboard autonomous IndyCar racing (part 2)
Emerging artificial intelligence technologies are transforming the American enterprise. Madhur Behl, an NSF-supported associate professor, discusses software challenges in autonomous racing and how his program is helping to develop the AI workforce of the future.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
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