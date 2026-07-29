NSF partners with universities and industry on pilot initiative for four-year Ph.D. programs with real-world research placements

The U.S. National Science Foundation announced a $47 million investment over ﬁve years, along with additional ﬁnancial commitments from nearly three dozen universities and private industry, to launch a pilot of a new four-year Ph.D. model that will provide more than 250 doctoral students nationwide with hands-on experience in industry research and development as part of their graduate education. Designed as a scalable model, the pilot establishes a foundation for broader participation and has the potential to expand as additional partners invest in and help shape the program over time.

NSF's pilot addresses a growing mismatch in American doctoral education. Today, among science, technology, engineering and mathematics doctoral graduates who report deﬁnite postgraduation employment commitments, most pursue careers outside academia. Among those in engineering, physical sciences and computer and information sciences with deﬁnite commitments, more than 65% were headed to industry, according to NSF's Survey of Earned Doctorates. Yet most doctoral programs remain structured for academic careers and do not adequately prepare students for industry careers. By closing this gap, this pilot will make the Ph.D. a more desirable pathway for America's most talented STEM students interested in the full range of careers where advanced research skills drive the nation's science and technology leadership.

The pilot delivers on key recommendations in Science: A New Golden Age, a report to the president released last week by White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios. The report, the ﬁrst comprehensive rethinking of the U.S. science and technology enterprise in 80 years, calls on federal agencies to strengthen support for early-career researchers and provide sustained exposure to real-world technical environments through research placements across academia, industry and federal laboratories.

"NSF has long been the nation's engine for developing world-class scientiﬁc talent, and this pilot reﬂects how we are evolving graduate education to meet the needs of today's research enterprise," said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director. "By bringing universities and industry together, we are preparing doctoral students for the full range of careers where American innovation happens, advancing the administration's vision for a new Golden Age of American Science and strengthening U.S. leadership in science and technology."

"Last week we laid out the blueprint for a new Golden Age of American Science, and this week, we are already delivering on it," said Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. "The majority of STEM Ph.D. recipients today build careers beyond the university, yet American industry has had few opportunities to invest directly into how our doctoral researchers are trained. The NSF's groundbreaking pilot opens that door, drawing on the strengths of industry research to reﬂect the full breadth of where American science happens today."

Led by the University-Industry Demonstration Partnership (UIDP), the pilot will bring students, their universities, and industry closer together to prepare America's research talent for the range of careers a Ph.D. opens across the nation's science and technology enterprise, including in academia, industry, government and more.

Through these university-industry partnerships, NSF aims to enable graduate students' early and sustained engagement in industry research settings while preserving academic rigor, broadening student perspectives and strengthening their ability to collaborate across sectors. Industry experience will be directly integrated into students' dissertation work and will inform student career decision-making. Results from the pilot cohort will inform future adoption and scaling.

The UIDP Industry-Integrated Ph.D. Scholars Program (UIDP I-PhD) is designed to enable students to complete their degrees within four years. Students' ﬁrst year of funding will be provided by their universities, with the remaining years covered by NSF. Industry partners will provide matching commitments to cover at least one year of practical experience conducting dissertation research at a company site. Students will be co-advised by academic and industry mentors, equipping them with critical skills for their future careers.

"The UIDP I-PhD will allow us to test how university-industry partnerships can better prepare talent for the broad range of careers that await them today," said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF assistant director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. "We thank our initial partners and welcome conversations with additional universities and companies as we plan for long-term expansion and sustainability of the program."

Through this pilot, NSF and UIDP will better align U.S. STEM graduate training with industry needs, modernize this training for today's job markets, and grow the pool of resources invested in a well-prepared and adaptable talent base, building a more competitive, high-skilled American workforce.

The program's initial cohort will enter graduate school in Fall 2026, with larger cohorts entering in subsequent years, subject to partner readiness and program capacity.