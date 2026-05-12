Statement on monitoring a person potentially exposed to hantavirus overseas

Statement

May 12, 2026

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health issued this statement today about monitoring a person who was potentially exposed to hantavirus overseas. Health risk to the public remains very low.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is monitoring one person in Minnesota who may have briefly been exposed overseas to someone who was on board the MV Hondius cruise and tested positive for hantavirus (Andes virus). We want to emphasize that the risk to the public remains very low.

MDH is in contact with the person who was exposed. They have been very cooperative, and we are monitoring them daily for symptoms. The person does not currently have symptoms. MDH will not release any additional information on the person to protect their privacy.

Hantaviruses are a known group of viruses carried by rodents which can spread to people and make them very sick. The Andes virus is the only type of hantavirus known to spread from person to person; however, person-to-person spread is usually limited to people who have close contact with an infected person with symptoms.

Hantavirus has been in the news a lot lately, and we understand that news of a person being monitored in Minnesota may raise concerns. We are working closely with our partners in local public health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and healthcare. We recognize things may change over time and will stay in touch with our partners to share additional information as needed.

More information on hantavirus can be found on the MDH Hantavirus website and CDC’s About Hantavirus website.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Amy Barrett

MDH Communications

651-201-4993

Amy.Barrett@state.mn.us