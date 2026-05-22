BRIDGE Update: May 22, 2026

Opportunities for Support

BRIDGE Open Office Hours:

NDDPI and project partners will now be holding general Office Hours on a weekly basis. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, May 27, 12–1 p.m. CDT.

Data Migration/Validation / Support Sessions:

Project team members from NDDPI, Aurora Educational Technology (our data migration vendor), EduTech, and REAs will be available on a weekly basis to assist districts with specific data questions & support. The next sessions are scheduled for:

NDDPI–District Data‑Sharing Agreements

Data‑sharing agreements between NDDPI and districts were distributed Wednesday, May 20. We previously stated these would be distributed through WebGrants; however, after further review, we determined that would not be the most efficient process for either party. Therefore, Adobe Sign was selected as the distribution method.

District superintendents should have received an email with the link to the document. This is not a spam or phishing email; it is legitimate. Please complete, sign, and return the agreement before July 1, 2026. Once the agreement is executed, a fully signed copy will be sent for your records.

Behavior and Discipline Data Update

As part of the transition from PowerSchool to Infinite Campus, several key behavior and discipline data elements will be migrated to ensure continuity in student records and reporting.

What data is being migrated?

Aurora has developed a standard set of behavior queries to pull data from the Log Entries area of PowerSchool. These queries make some general assumptions about how most districts organize their office disciplinary referrals but are not guaranteed to pull the data correctly. We are asking districts to review these behavior layouts and work with their Infinite Campus migration teams to determine how well these default files capture your referrals. These files are named:

behaviorEvent.csv

behaviorEventType.csv

behaviorIncident.csv

behaviorResolution.csv

behaviorResolutionType.csv

behaviorRole.csv

If your district uses Log Entries in a way that keeps these default files from being particularly useful, Aurora has also created a query that pulls all Log Entry data and saves it in a file called logTableDump.csv. Your Infinite Campus migration team is aware of this complete file and can work with it to map and import your data. Please coordinate with your migration team to determine which file or combination of files is appropriate.

What about existing discipline records?

Yes, discipline entries currently stored in PowerSchool will transfer to Infinite Campus. The exact structure and placement of this data will depend on how districts map their fields during the conversion process. Close collaboration with your implementation partner will be important to ensure accurate alignment.

Third-party tools and integrations

Any third-party systems or custom integrations used for behavior tracking in PowerSchool will not automatically carry over. Districts are responsible for evaluating these tools and determining next steps.

If you plan to adopt Infinite Campus’ built-in behavior management tools, your implementation team can provide specifications for exporting or integrating historical data as needed.

If you intend to continue using external systems, please coordinate with those vendors to establish new integrations with Infinite Campus.

Using behavior data in Infinite Campus

Districts are not required to use the Infinite Campus behavior module; however, they must continue meeting state reporting requirements.

If a district chooses not to use Infinite Campus for behavior tracking:

It must have a reliable process to capture required data elements.

It may need to maintain or backfill specific data points for state reporting, including suspension, expulsion and truancy data.

For additional guidance, districts are encouraged to work closely with their Infinite Campus implementation team.

Infinite Campus Premium Modules

The contract for Infinite Campus—including all Infinite Campus premium modules—is paid for and managed by NDDPI. There are no plans to charge districts for Infinite Campus SIS or these Infinite Campus premium modules.

NDDPI is requiring that Infinite Campus install and make available some (but not all) Infinite Campus premium products, however, District use of these additional modules remains optional. Districts may choose to activate and utilize these modules based on their local needs and readiness. Training for these Infinite Campus premium products will be provided as part of each district's implementation plan. Districts should work directly with their Infinite Campus implementation manager to discuss the premium products they are interested in utilizing.

Parents and General Public Communication

NDDPI is preparing to release information to the general public in early June as part of the BRIDGE initiative. This statewide communication will continue to focus on the overall “why,” “what,” and “when” of the transition to Infinite Campus, including clear assurance that student data remains protected, secure, and accurate throughout the process. As this broader messaging is shared, districts should be prepared to field questions from staff, students, and families. NDDPI will continue to provide advance notice of timing and key messages to support districts in aligning and reinforcing their local communications.

District Survey – File Storage and User Authentication

As North Dakota transitions to Infinite Campus, we need to understand how each district currently manages staff and student authentication. You will also see a few questions at the end of the survey relating to your existing method(s) for storing student-related documents/files. Your responses will help us provide the correct migration and configuration guidance for your unique needs. Thank you for your participation!

Survey Link

Food Service Balances

As you prepare for your first year with the Infinite Campus Food Service, this is a reminder to gather critical information after your last day of school and prior to June 30th, when PowerSchool access is discontinued. Please ensure you collect the following data for both Staff and Students:

Name

ID Number

Birthdate

Person ID

Balance

PIN

Having this information ready will support a smooth transition into Infinite Campus. Your Infinite Campus Premium Product Trainer will guide you through the import process during a scheduled Topic Based Workshop or Refinement Session. If you have any questions or need assistance, please submit them through your Food Service case.

Technical Services

Looking for customization beyond standard functionality? Infinite Campus partner K12 Solutions offers expert assistance with custom development and tailored solutions to meet your district’s unique needs.

Services include:

Custom development and fields

Third-party integrations

Online registration school boundaries

K12 Solutions provides a free quote to scope your request, helping you understand the effort and solution approach upfront. Please note that any approved work is considered billable. To get started, connect with your Infinite Campus Project Manager to have a case created and initiate the free quote and scoping process.

FAQs

Q: Why were special education units NOT set up like CTE Centers in Infinite Campus?

A: In Infinite Campus, a student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) is fully integrated with their primary record, so special education staff need access to the full student record, not just the IEP. Creating a separate special education unit would require transferring the entire record, making that unit responsible for all student data (attendance, coursework, etc.), which is not practical. This differs from CTE centers, where students remain in their home district and are only linked for specific classes. In short, special education requires full record access, while CTE centers operate with limited, course-based access.

Q: How will we know which fields in Infinite Campus are “state-reported” fields?

A: Currently, PowerSchool has a dedicated state reporting page that covers some of the data that needs to be submitted to the state. In Infinite Campus, we are pulling data from the different operational areas. This should put the collection of state reporting data closer to the source of the information. To help districts understand where we are pulling the data from, NDDPI is working on mapping the specific fields in Infinite Campus to the associated fields in the STARS reports. Initial efforts have been focused on the imports that currently automatically feed from PowerSchool to STARS (via the State Longitudinal Data System – SLDS). NDDPI is also drafting a general guide on STARS state reports outlining where a report can be sourced from.