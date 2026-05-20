ND High School Students Named Semifinalists for U.S. Presidential Scholars Recognition

Ten North Dakota high school students have been named as semifinalists for recognition as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

These students represent the best in academic excellence, leadership, and service.

Each year, 161 of the nation's top high school graduates are chosen to be U.S. Presidential Scholars and are honored by the United States Department of Education. These Scholars go on to advance the arts, culture, business, education, and civic life of the nation.

The ten semifinalists are:

• Braden Xin-Hao Li, Fargo – Davies High School

• Jason Ling, Grand Forks – Grand Forks Central High School

• Sunisha Peiwen Tangpong, Fargo – Shanley High School

• Riley Ron Anderson, Grand Forks – Grand Forks Central High School

• Taylor S. Cavett, Lincoln – Bismarck High School

• Leah Nicole Davidson, Sentinel Butte – Beach High School

• Adilena Dodge, Wahpeton – Wahpeton Senior High School

• Olivia Lynne Grote, Bismarck – Legacy High School

• David Daehyune Ha, Fargo – Davies High School

• Eleanor Lillian Iversen, Fargo – North High School

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is a recognition program established in 1964. Students chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars receive a Presidential Medallion in commemoration of their achievements during the National Recognition Program. Since its founding, the program has honored over 8,600 U.S. Presidential Scholars nationwide.

This year's semifinalists were selected from more than 3.7 million graduating high school seniors across the country. Final selections will be announced by U.S. Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon.

For more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, visit http://www.ed.gov/psp.