CDOT Unveils Transportation Plan for Next 10 Years

Statewide — The Colorado Department of Transportation has formally approved its comprehensive 10-Year Plan for over 250 projects across the state. This comprehensive plan serves as an action-oriented investment strategy roadmap, designed to enhance the state’s economy, preserve the quality of life for all residents and ensure a more connected and efficient transportation network for the next decade.

“This 10-Year Plan is part of our firm commitment to a safer, more connected future for every Coloradan,“ said Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “This plan was developed through countless conversations with Colorado residents, local elected officials, technical experts and many others dedicated to improving Colorado’s roads. Even in a time of limited financial resources, this plan reflects the unique landscape of our state, helps to maintain and enhance our roads and bridges and improves safety for every member of the traveling public. We can make a meaningful improvement to fix our roads, make them safer and give people more and better choices for getting around.”

CDOT’s most recent 10-Year Plan has already delivered measurable progress in improving pavement conditions across the state. Recent performance trends show steady gains in the percentage of roadways in good condition and continued reductions in those in poor condition. These results demonstrate that sustained, strategic investment is moving the needle today, and will continue to drive improvements for Colorado’s transportation system in the decade ahead. This focus is evident as approximately 55% of all 10-Year Plan projects include pavement work.

The 10-Year Plan is a targeted subset of the broader Statewide Transportation Plan, helping translate the long-term vision of the recently updated Statewide Transportation Plan into a clear, measurable pipeline of priority projects throughout Colorado. Focusing on near- and mid-term implementation, the 10-Year Plan provides transparency into how state funds are allocated and how each project aligns with the evolving transportation needs of the state.

The strategy of the 10-Year Plan is built around the Colorado Department of Transportation's three core pillars that will guide investment decisions the next decade:

Fix our roads : Prioritizing significantly improving infrastructure conditions through the repair or replacement of aging bridges and miles of roadway across every region.

: Prioritizing significantly improving infrastructure conditions through the repair or replacement of aging bridges and miles of roadway across every region. Advance transportation safety : Implementing critical safety projects to help ensure that every traveler arrives at their destination securely, regardless of their mode of travel.

: Implementing critical safety projects to help ensure that every traveler arrives at their destination securely, regardless of their mode of travel. Sustainably increase transportation choices: Expanding multimodal connections and providing viable alternatives to single-occupancy vehicle travel.

Key initiatives within this 10-Year Plan include the Colorado Mountain Rail and Front Range Passenger Rail projects, which are designed to sustainably enhance transportation options by developing a passenger rail network that connects mountain towns and Front Range communities with Denver. These rail initiatives leverage existing infrastructure to meet increasing demand for efficient and safe travel alternatives in Colorado.

Additionally, the Federal Boulevard Bus Rapid Transit project will implement 18 miles of dedicated infrastructure and stations from 120th Avenue to Dartmouth Avenue, providing high-frequency transit while supporting essential pedestrian and bicycle facilities in a busy urban commuting environment.

On the eastern plains, the I-70 Concrete Reconstruction project from Genoa to Arriba will improve safety and long-term highway durability by reconstructing several miles of poorly rated pavement on one of the state's most critical freight corridors, resulting in a more reliable and smooth ride for travelers.

In the mountains, the I-70 Glenwood Canyon Critical Asset Repair project will focus on the most deteriorated sections of the corridor, replacing guardrails with modern systems that meet current crash testing standards to help ensure the long-term reliability of this vital interstate link. These are just some examples of a large portfolio of over 250 projects that represent CDOT’s commitment to fixing our roads, advancing transportation safety and sustainably expanding multimodal investments across the state.

“Our investment strategy allows us to continue our commitment to serve all Coloradans, from new rail networks along the front range to vital pavement reconstruction projects on eastern I-70,” said Darius Pakbaz, director of CDOT’s Division of Transportation Development. “These over 250 projects reflect a truly statewide vision and directly address the diverse transportation needs we heard from communities across Colorado.”

The creation of this 10-Year Plan is deeply rooted in public collaboration and is a direct reflection of the people it serves. Its development was informed by an extensive and robust public outreach process that engaged local governments, transportation partners, community organizations, and thousands of individual residents. CDOT extends its deepest gratitude to every Coloradan who took the time to submit comments, participate in town hall meetings, and share their priorities. This collaborative feedback from across the state helped ensure that this 10-Year Plan reflects the diverse needs of all of Colorado’s communities, making it a truly statewide vision.

For more information on the 10-Year Plan and to view the complete project list, please visit the official CDOT 10-Year Plan website.