Rise People’s Fully Managed Payroll Grows 400% in Six Months

Canadian-certified team handles 9 in 10 payroll tasks. Rise assumes compliance responsibility.

Most people think payroll is transactional, but the value is in the partnership. I could not see my life without Rise.” — Anita Paulic, Managing Director, DocuSketch Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise People, the all-in-one HR, payroll, and benefits platform built for Canadian businesses, today announced that its Fully Managed Payroll service has grown 400% over the past six months. The milestone marks a growing trend, as more Canadian business owners and HR teams hand off payroll to Rise.

Fully Managed Payroll runs through Rise's bilingual Canadian team of Certified Payroll Compliance Practitioners (PCPs), with support from the same AI tools clients already use across the platform for employee questions and payroll reporting.

Rise’s team handles inputs, calculations, remittances, year-end filings, ROEs, and employee pay questions across every province. Customers keep the approvals and controls, with full access to the platform.

"Canadian payroll has dozens of moving parts in any given cycle. Most business owners and HR teams run it off the side of their desks. They want it done right and on time without becoming payroll experts," said Misha Abasov, Co-CEO of Rise People. "Our team takes nearly all of it off their plate, and Rise stands behind the result."

DocuSketch Canada, a documentation technology company serving the restoration and insurance industries, moved to Rise's Fully Managed Payroll after running Canadian payroll on a U.S.-based system that couldn't keep up with multi-province rules. Managing Director Anita Paulic says the switch ended the back-and-forth and manual PTO tracking required by the previous setup.

"Most people think payroll is transactional, but the value is in the partnership. I could not see my life without Rise," said Anita Paulic, Managing Director, DocuSketch Canada.

Rise’s Fully Managed Payroll includes:

- End-to-end pay run processing, including ad-hoc runs at no extra charge

- Direct deposit, CRA and Revenu Québec remittances, EHT, WCB / WSIB / CNESST

- Year-end T4, T4A, and RL-1 generation, reconciliation, and CRA follow-up

- New hire onboarding in payroll, status changes, final pay, and ROEs

- A named, dedicated account manager who knows the business

- Full self-serve access to reports and history, with no black box

The service is available as an add-on on every Rise plan tier. Employers can learn more or request a quote at risepeople.com/managed-payroll.

“We’re excited for the future of Canadian business,” added Misha. “As we grow, our goal at Rise is clear: empower teams from coast to coast to spend more time on people, and less time on admin.”



About Rise People

Rise People is proudly Canadian, built for Canadian businesses. Our AI-powered, all-in-one platform combines HR, payroll, and group benefits in a fully integrated experience. With a commitment to innovation, customer success, and compliance expertise, Rise is transforming the way Canadian businesses manage their most valuable asset—people.

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