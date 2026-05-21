Summer Plans: Get a 2026 Georgia Bass Slam

Do you need a reason to go fishing?

Make it a summer challenge to get your 2026 Georgia Bass Slam, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (GADNR WRD).

A Georgia Bass Slam is earned by anglers who catch at least five of the ten black bass species found in Georgia within a calendar year. Those species are largemouth, smallmouth, shoal, Suwannee, spotted, redeye, Chattahoochee, Tallapoosa, Altamaha, and Bartram’s bass.

Successful Bass Slammers receive a personalized certificate, two passes to the Go Fish Education Center, and special decals to celebrate their accomplishment. Anglers also are recognized on the Georgia Bass Slam webpage (BassSlam.com) and may be featured on social media. All successful submissions are entered into a drawing for an annual grand prize.

The annual grand prize winner for 2025 was Mr. William Strasburg of Marietta, GA (Cobb County). Mr. Strasburg was one of 68 anglers that got a Georgia Bass Slam in 2025.He has been participating in the program since 2017 and has six total Bass Slams. His prize included a cooler, camp chair, tackle box and a beautifully framed bass print.

Check the Rules:

Fish must be legally caught in Georgia waters where you have permission to fish or from boundary waters under a reciprocal license agreement.

Length limits apply—fish must meet legal size limits or be at least eight inches long if no limit is specified.

Anglers must submit clear photos of each catch, including at least one photo with the angler holding the fish and a side photo showing the fish’s length.

Submission details must include the angler’s name, DNR Customer Number, fish length (weight optional), county, and water body.

Complete rules, submission link and additional information can be found at BassSlam.com.

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