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CWNL logo wins silver award at 2026 Pele Awards

DHLM’s Conservation Office worked closely with Scott Na‘auao and Jesse Arneson of Welcome Stranger to develop a visual identity and brand that reflects CWNL’s mission and connection to Oʻahu’s natural resources. The resulting logo features a naupaka kuahiwi (mountain variety) flower against a green background paired with a naupaka kahakai (ocean variety) flower against a blue background.

Together, the paired naupaka flowers symbolize the concept of “mauka to makai” — recognizing the interconnected relationship between the mountains and the ocean, and reflecting CWNL’s mission to protect and preserve Oʻahu’s natural and cultural resources from upland forests to coastal waters.

The new branding establishes a recognizable identity for the program as DHLM continues to expand outreach, education, and conservation awareness efforts throughout the community. The Conservation Office plans to incorporate the logo and branding into future signage, educational materials, public outreach campaigns, and program communications.

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CWNL logo wins silver award at 2026 Pele Awards

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