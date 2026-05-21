New “Point in Time Count” shows a 20% drop in unsheltered homeless individuals on Oʻahu

The CORE team conducts outreach in Chinatown.

HONOLULU — The new Point in Time Count identified 4,539 individuals experiencing homelessness on Oʻahu, a number that is nearly unchanged when compared to 2024, with a notable 20% decrease of unsheltered individuals and a 35% increase of sheltered individuals, which means more people are being moved from the streets into temporary housing.

“The results of this point-in-time count are extraordinarily encouraging and a reflection of the dedication and determination of our teams who are confronting homelessness directly, with a deep sense of compassion and urgency,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “The 20% drop in unsheltered individuals and the 35% increase in sheltered individuals point to the success of our innovative programs that get people off of the street, get them help, and get them the care that they deserve. It is vitally important that we continue to fund initiatives that have a proven track record.”

The Point in Time Count remains an important tool for understanding community needs and helping guide resources and long-term strategies, while outreach, behavioral health intervention, shelter coordination, housing navigation, and stabilization efforts continue every day throughout the year.

The collaborative effort includes the City’s Department of Community Services, Honolulu Emergency Services Department Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement (CORE) teams, the Honolulu Police Department Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), the Department of Information Technology, and State partners including the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH), Department of Transportation (DOT), Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), Department of Human Services (DHS), and the State Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions (SOHHS), along with healthcare and behavioral health professionals, shelter providers, outreach teams, and nonprofit organizations working together to improve outcomes for vulnerable individuals while supporting the broader community.

In recent years, there has been increased coordination between City departments, State agencies, shelter operators, providers, and community partners to increase the number of emergency shelter beds, medical respite options, behavioral health placements, treatment beds, and supportive housing opportunities designed to better meet the diverse needs of individuals experiencing homelessness across Oʻahu.

One emerging example is the coordinated use of the MH-3 process to support individuals facing some of the most severe behavioral health and chronic homelessness challenges in the community. At least 52 individuals have been engaged through the MH-3 process, with 14 transitioning into more stable and longer-term care settings. The early outcomes are encouraging for a population that has historically been among the most difficult to stabilize through traditional outreach methods alone.

“At the Department of Community Services, we understand that homelessness is not one-size-fits-all, which is why our approach focuses on triage navigation and connecting people to the right care at the right time,” said Department of Community Services Director Anton Krucky. “Whether someone needs emergency shelter, behavioral health support, workforce assistance, treatment, or long-term housing navigation, we are continuing to expand beds of different flavors and pathways designed to meet people where they are, help move them from crisis toward stability, and ultimately give them the opportunity to thrive.”

Supporting these efforts is the City’s Kōkua Command Center, a digital and physical coordination hub that helps partners access a real-time dashboard, strengthen triage navigation, coordinate resources, and support individuals on their path toward stabilization and housing with compassion and dignity.