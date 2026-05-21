Honolulu Emergency Medical Services urges vigilance amid spike in near drownings involving keiki

Dr. Jim Ireland of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department addresses a spike in pediatric nonfatal or near drownings.

HONOLULU — During National Emergency Medical Services Week, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is strongly reminding parents and guardians to keep a very close watch of their keiki at beaches and in pools, hot tubs, and bathtubs.

Since the start of the year, Honolulu EMS responded to 12 pediatric nonfatal or near drownings, ages 2 to 9 years old – nearly double the responses for this same time last year. A nonfatal pediatric drowning is when a child survives submergence underwater but often requires emergency medical treatment, whether because the child stopped breathing and required cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to restart his or her heart or the child needed their airway cleared to assist with breathing.

“These are incredibly heartbreaking events for all involved, for the parents, witnesses, the first responders and of course the child,” said Honolulu Emergency Services Director Jim Ireland. “And these are preventable emergencies, where a child is left unsupervised in or near a body of water.”

In 2025, Honolulu EMS responded to a total of 19 non-fatal pediatric drownings, with two children passing away. In 2024 there were 17 incidents, also with two children not surviving. In 2023, Honolulu EMS responded to 24 incidents.

“Every drowning death is a tragedy, and many of these losses can be prevented through simple, common-sense safety measures,” said Amanda Allison, Public Health Educator for drowning prevention for the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health. “Constant and close supervision, learning basic swimming and water safety skills, using layers of protection such as pool barriers and life jackets, and never swimming alone can make the difference. A few moments of preparation and attention will save lives.”

The Hawaiʻi Water Safety Coalition encourages parents and caregivers to designate a “Water Watcher” whenever children are near water. A “Water Watcher’s” only job is to keep their eyes on the keiki, which means no distractions, no alcohol, and handing the responsibility clearly to another adult if you step away.

“When there is any body of water nearby, a tub, pool, a retention pond, a fish pond, the ocean, parents or guardians of children need to have constant, close supervision. Always be within arms reach of weak swimmers around water, and put the phone away. Your attention will keep them alive and if a small child goes missing, make sure to check the water first,” said Sarah Fairchild, co-founder of the Hawaiʻi Water Safety Coalition.

As families head into summer, EMS wants everyone to enjoy Hawaiʻi’s waters safely. Water safety experts say whenever possible to choose beaches with lifeguards and take a moment to talk with them about conditions before entering the ocean.

Water safety experts also advise parents to use caution when using floatation devices on their children, including water wings. “Water wings and other floatation devices can provide a false sense of security,” added Fairchild.

Even at lifeguarded beaches, officials still recommend designating a “Water Watcher” whose only responsibility is keeping eyes on the children in their group.

If a child does get into trouble in the ocean, EMS urges the public to call 911 immediately. An EMS dispatcher will provide instructions prior to the arrival of paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). Health and safety experts strongly recommend learning CPR, as well. National EMS Week was established in 1974 by President Gerald Ford to honor EMS professionals and their life-saving work nationwide.