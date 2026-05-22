Lake George Memorial DRI Project Complete

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the “Repose of the Fallen” Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project during a memorial and reinterment ceremony held in the Village of Lake George. The memorial project is dedicated to several patriots believed to have been associated with the Continental Army when they died 250 years ago during the Revolutionary War. Their remains were uncovered in 2019 at a construction site and were then archived and catalogued in the NYS Museum until they were transported back to Lake George on Wednesday for reinterment at Lake George Battlefield Park. The $700,000 project was supported by a $519,000 DRI grant, as well as contributions from the Town and private donors. With the completion of this memorial project, it now stands as a permanent tribute as New York State celebrates America 250, honoring the sacrifice and service of those who helped play a role in the founding of the nation.

“Today, as we honor these Revolutionary War patriots, we are ensuring they finally receive the dignity and respect they deserve,” Governor Hochul said. “This memorial is exactly the kind of public-private partnership that capitalizes on the unique strengths of a community, will act as a reminder that we will always preserve the memory of those who shaped our nation and will be a draw for residents and visitors for generations to come.”

The idea for the project was spurred in 2019, when the remains of several patriots believed to be from the Continental Army were found at a construction site on Courtland Street in Lake George. A subsequent analysis of scientific data and available historical records by the NYS Museum and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation determined that they were American soldiers and associated personnel who likely died in 1776, when a large army hospital was located near Lake George’s southern end.

The remains were then studied and reconstructed in the NYS Museum and the decision was made to bring them back home to Lake George to be properly honored, recognized and reinterred. Two days ago, the remains were transported in 40 wooden caskets in U.S. military vehicles from the Museum to their final resting place in Lake George.

Hundreds of Continental Army soldiers who fought in the failed invasion of Canada launched in late 1775 are known to have died from smallpox in 1776 at Lake George. They were buried in unmarked cemeteries in and near what is now the Village of Lake George. Although the identities of those uncovered at the Courtland Street site are unknown, several uniform buttons found with the remains indicate that at least one of them served in the 1st Pennsylvania Battalion, known to have fought in the Quebec campaign. Construction of the reinterment memorial began last October on a knoll along the east side of Fort George Road in Lake George Battlefield State Park.

“Repose of the Fallen” is one of 13 projects totaling $9.7 million funded through the DRI, and is the first DRI project completed in Lake George. The nearby Shepard Park Amphitheater, also funded through the DRI, is set to be completed this summer.

Lake George is the round seven winner of the Capital Region DRI award in 2024. Other communities in the region that received DRI awards include Glens Falls, Hudson, Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Tannersville, Cohoes, Catskill and most recently Rensselaer.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “I can’t think of a better way to honor Memorial Day and the 250th anniversary of our country than to commemorate these fallen patriots. The long-hidden remains of these patriots have finally found their way back home to Lake George, where they belong and where residents and visitors can honor their legacy. Congratulations to the Village and people of Lake George for this deeply poignant and meaningful tribute to these and all America’s patriots.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Revolutionary War era not only played a critical role in our state’s history; New York was integral to the struggle for American independence. The 'Repose of the Fallen' serves as a permanent reminder of the sacrifices made 250 years ago, offering residents and visitors a chance to pay their respects and learn more about the enduring legacy of this region and state.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “As we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the discovery and recovery of the remains at the Courtland Street site and today’s reinterment at DEC’s Lake George Battlefield Park remind us of New York’s critical role in the formation and founding of our nation. Thanks to the many partners who made this remembrance possible, the “Repose of the Fallen” memorial ensures that these 44 patriots who lost their lives in 1776 will not be forgotten. Their memory will live on. Their story will be told.”

New York State Museum Director Jennifer Saunders said, “The New York State Museum is honored to be part of such an important project, ensuring some of the nation’s first fallen soldiers are remembered for their ultimate sacrifice. While they did not live to see the end of the American Revolution, it is fitting they will finally receive a dignified burial 250 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.”

New York State Museum Curator of Bioarcheology Lisa Anderson said, “The significance of Courtland Street was immediately apparent as a place of burial for some of our Nation’s earliest patriots. With the help of a dedicated team of volunteers, we sought to respectfully recover their remains and help tell their story. Over the past seven years, we have pieced together thousands of fragments to learn more about their lives. They were predominantly young, in their teens and twenties, probably recent recruits in the fight for independence. Among them also was a woman and a child, a poignant reminder of the extreme hardship for families during wartime. It is a privilege to help share their stories.”

State Senator Daniel Stec said, “America 250 is a celebration of the history and ideals that inform our nation, and Lake George played a crucial role in that development. The completion of ‘Repose of the Fallen’ serves as a meaningful acknowledgment and tribute to the patriots that made the founding of America possible. I look forward to this memorial being visited and appreciated for generations to come.”

Assemblymember Matt Simpson said, “How moving it is that a quarter of a millennium later, we stand here under the very republic these original patriots helped bring into being. There are many local and state supporters who brought this project to fruition and because of their work, these original patriots are now recognized with dignity and gratitude. This memorial will remind every visitor and generations to come of the high cost of liberty.”

Town of Lake George Supervisor Vincent Crocitto, Jr. said, “Creating a beautiful memorial plaza in our community for these early patriots is a fitting tribute as we commemorate America’s 250th birthday and reflect on the sacrifices made to secure our nation’s freedom. This project honors the legacy of those who helped shape our country’s history and creates a meaningful space for residents and visitors to gather, learn and remember for generations to come. I’m deeply grateful for the strong State-local partnership through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative that made this project possible.”

Village of Lake George Mayor Ray Perry said, “The completion of this memorial is a powerful reminder of Lake George’s enduring place in America’s history. We are grateful for the DRI funding that helped transform this important historic site into a place of reflection and remembrance for residents and visitors alike. As these fallen patriots are finally laid to rest, this memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice and to our community’s commitment to preserving our nation’s heritage. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to impactful investments such as this.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative “plan-then-act” strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 99 communities across every region of the State. Governor Hochul has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.