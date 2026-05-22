$10M to Support Animal Shelter Improvements

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $10 million has been awarded to 31 animal care organizations across the state through the eighth round of the New York State Companion Animal Capital Projects Fund, the first state program in the nation to fund capital projects for animal shelters. The funding will support construction, renovation and expansion projects that will enhance animal care and health and help ensure adoptions for New York's dogs and cats, with $1 million dedicated specifically to sheltering organizations not under contract with municipalities in underserved regions. This builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to securing safe housing and care for sheltered dogs and cats as they await adoption.

“From cats and dogs to small animals like rabbits, guinea pigs, and more, pets are family,” Governor Hochul said. “Many of these beloved companion animals start their journey at an animal shelter or humane society, so I’m proud to continue supporting these essential organizations through New York’s historic Companion Animal Capital Projects Fund. This funding awarded today is going to make a real difference, helping to better equip these vital facilities with the tools they need to keep our furry friends safe and well cared for as they wait to meet their new families.”

Since the 2017 launch of the Companion Animal Capital Projects Fund program, which is administered by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the State has dedicated over $48 million to the program. In total, 150 projects have been awarded across New York so far. The funding helps to offset the costs associated with renovating dog kennels, improving medical facilities, or building more efficient shelters to reduce overall operational costs. Projects funded this year include updated living spaces for dogs and cats, improved HVAC and heating systems, expansions to facilities to improve medical care, as well as additional infrastructure updates.

Competitive grants were awarded to shelters based on a need assessment, detailed project description, and reasonableness of cost. The following organizations are receiving the maximum available award in this round of the program. A complete list of all 31 awarded organizations and a brief description of the funded projects.

Animal Kind, Columbia County* – $500,000 to upgrade the electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems, and install new infrastructure for cats.

– $500,000 to upgrade the electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems, and install new infrastructure for cats. Chautauqua County Humane Society, Chautauqua County – $500,000 to improve sanitation and upgrade the walls and floors.

– $500,000 to improve sanitation and upgrade the walls and floors. City of Newburgh, Orange County – $500,000 for new shelter construction.

– $500,000 for new shelter construction. Fulton County SPCA, Fulton County* – $500,000 to improve electrical and lighting, install fire protection and construct a new laundry area and new dog kennels.

– $500,000 to improve electrical and lighting, install fire protection and construct a new laundry area and new dog kennels. Happy Life Animal Rescue, Dutchess County – $500,000 for sanitation improvements, animal housing upgrades and ventilation enhancements.

– $500,000 for sanitation improvements, animal housing upgrades and ventilation enhancements. Jefferson County SPCA, Jefferson County – $500,000 to add new kennels and enrichment equipment, and install insulation, HVAC system and flooring.

– $500,000 to add new kennels and enrichment equipment, and install insulation, HVAC system and flooring. Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue, Chautauqua County – $500,000 for new shelter construction.

– $500,000 for new shelter construction. Ontario County, Ontario County – $500,000 to improve and expand the existing facility.

– $500,000 to improve and expand the existing facility. Orleans County, Orleans County – $500,000 for kennel installation, upgraded fencing and HVAC systems, structural repairs and drainage improvements.

– $500,000 for kennel installation, upgraded fencing and HVAC systems, structural repairs and drainage improvements. St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, St. Lawrence County – $500,000 to upgrade the kennels and flooring, install soundproofing system and remodel the office.

– $500,000 to upgrade the kennels and flooring, install soundproofing system and remodel the office. Town of Hempstead, Nassau County – $500,000 for new canine medical suite, kennel install, soundproofing system, and update HVAC, plumbing and drainage.

– $500,000 for new canine medical suite, kennel install, soundproofing system, and update HVAC, plumbing and drainage. Wanderers Rest, Madison County – $500,000 for gas and electrical upgrades and installation of new heat pump and ventilation systems.

*These sheltering organizations are not under contract with municipalities.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Animal shelters and humane societies are invaluable organizations to our community, providing temporary housing, essential medical care, daily enrichment activities, and so much more to animals across the state awaiting adoption. Now in its eighth round of funding, the Companion Animal Capital Projects Program has delivered real, positive impact to these organizations and I’m proud to see the good work continue.”

New York State Animal Protection Federation Executive Director Libby Post said, “Once again, New York State’s leadership has shown its commitment to the health and well-being of homeless companion animals through the Companion Animal Capital Fund. These grants are the most consequential funding the state has ever provided and will help shelters across the state improve their facilities and at the same time meet the requirements of the Companion Animal Care Standards Act. The Federation is so thankful for the leadership of Governor Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, the chairs of their house’s respective agriculture committees, Senator Michelle Hinchey and Assemblymember Donna Lupardo and our champions in each house, Senator Joe Addabbo and Assemblymember Deborah Glick. New York State is the only state in the nation with this kind of capital program. Their commitment made it happen.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The Companion Animal Capital Fund is a lifeline for our local animal shelters and rescues, providing critical grant support to help modernize facilities and ensure the animals in their care have the best environment possible while they await adoption into loving homes. I’m always proud to secure funding for this program and congratulate all of the awardees in this latest round for the extraordinary work they do in communities across our state.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “Since 2017, the Companion Animal Capital fund has funded 150 projects, making much-needed improvements to shelters across the state. I'm very glad that we are able to support an additional 31 shelters in this latest round of funding. We cannot thank them enough for the important work they do, caring for animals as they wait for their forever homes. I have seen first-hand how well these funds have been used and how needed these resources are.”

The Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Division of Animal Industry, which administers the Companion Animal Capital Projects Fund regulates dog licensing, sets standards for humane care of seized dogs and the inspection of municipal shelters, administers the Pet Dealer Inspection Program and oversees the contract for the New York State Animal Population Control Program. The Division also promotes sustainable animal production agriculture and the safety of the animal origin food supply through regulatory and cooperative educational efforts with various agencies, both public and private.