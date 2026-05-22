Cracking Down on Impaired and Reckless Driving

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that law enforcement statewide will increase patrols to deter alcohol- and drug-impaired driving and reckless driving through the Memorial Day weekend. The increased enforcement period starts at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, and runs through 11 p.m. Monday, May 25. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year, and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from the state’s highways and help ensure travelers can arrive safely at their destinations.

“We want to make sure everyone has a great kickoff of the summer season and stays safe on the road,” said Governor Hochul. “If you are getting behind the wheel, drive responsibly and never drive impaired. There is zero tolerance in New York for such irresponsible and dangerous behavior.”

To help ease travel during the busy holiday weekend, temporary, short-term lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended beginning 6 a.m. Friday, May 22 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Motorists should be aware some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers, or if emergency repairs are necessary. The construction suspension aligns with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work.

Acting Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Christian Jackstadt said, “This is the start of the busy summer travel season, and it is incumbent on everyone on the road to be safe behind the wheel. We all want to have fun with family and friends, but impaired driving crashes are 100% preventable. There is no excuse for making that choice when there are multiple options to get you from point A to point B safely, and without putting yourself or anyone else at risk of injury or death in a crash. Same goes for the phone; that text can wait until you stop. Be smart and be safe.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the busy summer travel season, and our members will be highly visible across the state working to keep motorists safe. We are reminding everyone to make responsible decisions before getting behind the wheel. Impaired, reckless, and distracted driving place lives at risk and will not be tolerated on New York’s roadways. If you plan to celebrate, have a sober transportation plan in place, obey traffic laws, slow down, move over for emergency and highway workers, and help us ensure everyone arrives home safely.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “This Memorial Day weekend, we want everyone to arrive at their destinations safely with fewer delays. While construction activities are suspended over the holiday weekend, we remind motorists that emergency responders and our employees will be out on the road assisting motorists. Please slow down and move over for all vehicles on the side of the road – lives depend on it. We thank our partners at New York State Police Troop T for their dedication to keeping motorists safe.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “This Memorial Day, as we enjoy the long weekend with friends and family, let us remember and honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard our nation’s freedom. I urge everyone to please drive sober and alert, obey posted speed limits, put your phones down and slow down and move over for emergency vehicles and highway workers. To ensure the safe flow of traffic this weekend, the State Department of Transportation will be suspending all non-emergency construction activities. Let’s all do our utmost to help everyone reach their destination safely this weekend.”

Drivers can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by State Police and local and county law enforcement agencies during the holiday weekend. As part of the crackdown, troopers will use both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law. CITE vehicles blend in with traffic and allow troopers to better observe driving violations; they are unmistakable as police vehicles upon activation of emergency lights.

This initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app allows users to locate and call a taxi or rideshare, program a designated driver list, report a suspected impaired driver and learn about state DWI laws and penalties.

During the Memorial Day weekend enforcement in 2025, law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued 34,245 tickets for various vehicle and traffic law violations, including 1,404 tickets for impaired driving and 6,139 tickets for speeding.

Motorists are reminded to follow the state’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway, including law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, maintenance vehicles and disabled vehicles.

To reduce distracted driving, New York provides text stops, park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, service areas and parking areas along state highways. All text stops will remain open, providing locations where drivers can safely use their mobile devices. Texting while driving is especially dangerous, as it takes the motorist’s eyes off the road, hands off the wheel and mind off driving.

All 27 service areas located on the Thruway are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Motorists can view the service areas and plan their stops on the Thruway Authority’s website and free mobile app, which is available for iPhone and Android devices. The app also provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists also can register for TRANSalert emails, which provide the latest conditions along the Thruway.

Travelers can also check NYSDOT's 511NY before traveling by calling 5-1-1, visiting the 511 website, or downloading the free 511NY mobile app on the App Store or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view 2,219 traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.