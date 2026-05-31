Governor Hochul Marches in the Israel Day Parade

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul marched in the annual Israel Day on Fifth Parade in New York City.

B-ROLL of the Governor marching in the parade is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Good morning, friends. Today we march in defiance and also to stand up for the values that define New York State since its very beginning. We will always be that bastion, that beacon of hope for others to be able to live the way they want to live, and practice their religious belief freely from harassment. That is why just one hour ago, I was proud to stand with our leaders from JCRC and UJA and other organizations to literally sign the ‘Buffer Bill’ — the first ever in the State of New York that says when you go to worship with your families, you should not have to endure harassment, intimidation or hatred from anyone.

We're going to stand up and make sure that you're protected on our streets and in our subways and in our schools and our community centers, because this is who we are, my friends, and don't let anyone else tell you otherwise. We stand up for each other. We are allies with one another, and hate against one is hate against all.

And I, as the Governor of the greatest state in the nation, will not tolerate it.

Let's march, everybody. Let's march.