Bruce Berger to Appear on Love Experts TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruce Berger, a licensed mental health counselor specializing in couples counseling and substance abuse counseling, is set to appear on Love Experts, where he will share insights on relationship health, communication, and long-term partnership support.Love Experts is a television series exploring the science, psychology, and real-world experience behind modern relationships. Each episode features respected professionals from the world of dating, relationship coaching, psychology, matchmaking, and human connection. Through candid conversations and expert insight, the series examines what truly drives attraction, communication, compatibility, and long-term partnership.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Berger will explore healthy relationship dynamics, common challenges couples face, and principles from his “8Cs That Define a Healthy Relationship Which Most Couples Overlook,” drawn from more than four decades working with individuals, couples, civilians, and military populations.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Love Experts continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Bruce’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.loveexpertstv.com/bruce-berger

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