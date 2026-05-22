Shana Tibi to Appear on Love Experts TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shana Tibi, founder of Shana Connects and a professional matchmaker and date strategy coach, is set to appear on Love Experts TV, where she will share insights on intentional dating and relationship-building strategies.Love Experts is a television series exploring the science, psychology, and real-world experience behind modern relationships. Each episode features respected professionals from the world of dating, relationship coaching, psychology, matchmaking, and human connection. Through candid conversations and expert insight, the series examines what truly drives attraction, communication, compatibility, and long-term partnership.You can find out more about the show by going to Love Experts TV website In this episode, Tibi will explore the importance of approaching dating with clarity, purpose, and a long-term mindset, while discussing how meaningful relationships are built through authentic connection rather than pressure or pursuit.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Love Experts TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Shana’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.loveexpertstv.com/shana-tibi

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