Bobby and Alex Garofalis to Appear on Couple’s Empire TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bobby and Alex Garofalis, co-founders of a growing pediatric dental and orthodontic group building a modern DSO model focused on systems, scalability, and patient experience, are set to appear on Couple’s Empire, where they will share insights on healthcare entrepreneurship, clinical operations, and multi-location growth.Couple's Empire explores the unique dynamic of couples who chose to build their lives and their companies together. While most entrepreneurs separate business from their personal relationships, these couples made a different decision. They built both at the same time. Each episode reveals the real story behind the partnership. The risks they took, the sacrifices they made, and the moments when the pressure of business could have torn everything apart.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, the Garofalis will explore the transition from a single dental practice to a multi-location organization, including leadership roles, operational systems, and innovation in patient experience and business strategy.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Couple’s Empire continues to spotlight individuals shaping their industries and long-term direction.Bobby and Alex’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.couplesempiretv.com/bobby-alex-garofalis

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