Sanjay Hegde to Appear on America’s Best Builders TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanjay Hegde, founder and president of Blue Ring Investors, is set to appear on America’s Best Builders TV, where he will share insights on multifamily apartment investing through syndication and long-term wealth building through real estate.America's Best Builders is a cinematic business docuseries that shines a spotlight on the blue-collar founders and operators powering the real economy. These are the contractors, tradespeople, manufacturers, and business owners who built their companies through hard work, leadership, and relentless execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful operator, revealing how they turned skills, grit, and determination into thriving businesses that employ teams, serve communities, and stand the test of time.You can find out more about the show by going to America’s Best Builders TV website In this episode, Hegde will explore his journey from managing multimillion-dollar corporate portfolios to building a real estate investment firm focused on multifamily and commercial assets, while also discussing his work educating professionals on strategic investing and financial independence.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Best Builders TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Sanjay’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.americasbestbuilderstv.com/sanjay-hegde

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