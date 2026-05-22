Bo Longo to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bo Longo, inventor and product innovator, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on resilience, mindset, persistence, and turning ideas into products that solve real-world problems.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Longo will explore how mindset, disciplined self-talk, and persistence shape long-term success in business and life. He breaks down how embracing setbacks, protecting your vision, and staying committed through losses can create meaningful progress and lasting impact.Viewers will walk away with practical lessons on resilience, confidence, and maintaining focus despite obstacles.Bo’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/bo-longo63744873

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