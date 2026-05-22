Dovie D Majors to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dovie D Majors, CEO and leadership strategist, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on disciplined leadership, reinvention, and turning purpose-driven ideas into lasting impact.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features influential people from many walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Majors will explore how leadership begins with service and how resilient thinking, structured systems, and people-first decision-making can shape stronger teams and communities. She breaks down how courage, adaptability, and disciplined execution can create meaningful change across industries and life transitions.Viewers will walk away with practical lessons on leading through uncertainty and acting on purpose.Dovie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/dovie-majors63704896

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